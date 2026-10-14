How did Azhar Chaudhry become “Pakistan Diplomat” in Malawi? Who was sleeping on duty between Islamabad and Lilongwe

By Watipaso Mzungu

……For three years, a businessman in Blantyre lived like a diplomat.

Mahmood Azhar Chaudhry had the flags. He had the house in Sunny Side with Pakistan flags flying outside like an official consular residence. He had the vehicles with diplomatic-style CC plates. He had the identity card. And he had the title: Deputy Consul, Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Malawi.

There was only one problem.

According to the Malawi Government, he was never a diplomat.

In a written clarification in October 2022, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs — the only authority in Malawi that can confer and recognize diplomatic and consular status — stated unequivocally that while Chaudhry had been issued an identity card in connection with processes relating to the establishment of an honorary consulate, he was NOT a holder of diplomatic or consular status entitled to diplomatic privileges and immunities.

That letter should have shaken two capitals. It raises a question that is deeply embarrassing for both Malawi and Pakistan:

How does a private businessman appoint himself as a diplomat, operate as one for years, import vehicles under diplomatic concessions, use CC plates, fly foreign flags, and no one in Lilongwe or Islamabad stops him until it becomes a scandal?

This is no longer just a story about Azhar Chaudhry. It is a story about how compromised and careless two governments were with the most sensitive instrument of statehood: diplomatic recognition.

THE RISE OF THE SELF-STYLED DEPUTY CONSUL

To understand the gravity, you must understand what diplomatic status means.

An Honorary Consul is not a self-declared title you print on a business card. Under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations 1963, the process is rigorous: Pakistan must nominate, Malawi must accept through a formal exequatur issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and the appointment must be gazetted and notified.

Chaudhry is alleged to have bypassed all of that and simply acting the part. For three years, sources in Blantyre say, he presented himself as Pakistan’s Deputy Consul, hosting meetings under flags, intervening in community matters as a representative of Islamabad, and enjoying the deference that comes with diplomatic cover.

The trappings were official-looking: Pakistan flags outside his Sunny Side residence, vehicles with CC registration plates — a privilege reserved for accredited diplomats and which in Malawi is processed through Foreign Affairs and the Directorate of Road Traffic — and, most seriously, the alleged importation and clearance of vehicles under diplomatic concessions. That last one, if proven, is not just impersonation; it is potential tax evasion and fraud against the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA).

Where was the appointment letter? Where was the exequatur? Where was the notification from Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs? To this day, no such public document has been produced.

MALAWI’S FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTRY PULLED THE RUG

The turning point came from Capital Hill in Lilongwe.

In October 2022, after questions were raised, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation clarified in writing: Chaudhry had been issued an ID card in connection with processes relating to an honorary consulate, but he was NOT entitled to diplomatic privileges and immunities.

Read that carefully. An ID card issued during a process is not accreditation. It is not status. It is not immunity. Yet for years, the holder allegedly operated as if it was.

That raises brutal questions for Lilongwe: Who issued that ID card, under what authority, and why was it not withdrawn or clarified earlier when flags went up and CC plates appeared? Who at Road Traffic authorized CC plates without a valid diplomatic note? Who at MRA cleared vehicles duty-free without a valid Foreign Affairs exemption? Who was checking?

This is textbook system failure. A piece of paper that was meant to facilitate a process became, in effect, a costume for diplomatic impersonation.

AND WHAT ABOUT PAKISTAN? THE SILENCE FROM ISLAMABAD IS DEAFENING

This is where the compromise of the Government of Pakistan becomes impossible to ignore.

Pakistan is a serious nation with a professional Foreign Service. It does not have a High Commission in Lilongwe — Malawi is covered by Pakistan’s High Commission in Harare and Pretoria — but that makes due diligence more important, not less.

Three questions Islamabad must answer:

First, did Pakistan ever nominate Mahmood Azhar Chaudhry as Deputy Consul or Honorary Consul to Malawi? If yes, show the letter, the date, and the formal submission to Malawi. If no, then Pakistan allowed its flag and its name to be abused for years by a private citizen on foreign soil without a single public disavowal.

Second, who vetted him? Pakistan has strict rules for honorary consuls — they must be persons of integrity, financially sound, with no criminal record, who can represent Pakistan with dignity. What background check was done on Chaudhry? Did Pakistan’s High Commission in Harare ever visit the so-called consulate in Sunny Side? Did it ever inspect what was being done in its name?

Third, why did Islamabad stay silent for so long? Diplomacy depends on credibility. If anyone in the world can erect your flag, claim your title, and get CC plates in an African capital, what does that say about your control over your own diplomatic brand? It invites ridicule and it invites fraud.

Letting a businessman self-appoint as your diplomat is not a small administrative error. It is a compromise of sovereignty. It tells the world your diplomatic appointments can be captured by money and proximity.

THE CASE NOW BEFORE THE DPP: PERJURY, FALSE INFORMATION AND MORE

The matter is now beyond diplomatic embarrassment. It is a criminal investigation.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Counsel Faustino Mayele, is reportedly considering possible charges including perjury and providing false information to public officers, among other alleged offences.

If the DPP proceeds, the court will have to determine: Did Chaudhry knowingly misrepresent himself as a diplomat to government officers to obtain benefits — plates, clearances, access — that he was not entitled to? Did he swear any affidavit or make any statement under oath claiming status that the Foreign Ministry says he never had?

Perjury in Malawi carries serious penalties. But the bigger trial is of the system that let it happen. Prosecuting one man without fixing the loophole is pointless.

THE UNCOMFORTABLE PATTERN

Malawians have seen this movie before. A well-connected businessman gets close to power, gets a document that looks official, turns that document into a shield, imports vehicles duty-free, and operates above the law until someone leaks a letter.

What makes the Chaudhry case more dangerous is that it exploits the good name of a friendly nation — Pakistan. Pakistan and Malawi have had cordial relations for decades, with Pakistani communities contributing to business and charity in Malawi. That relationship deserves protection, not exploitation for private gain.

If Azhar Chaudhry is innocent, he deserves a chance to produce his appointment letter from Islamabad, his exequatur from Lilongwe, and his exemption letters from Foreign Affairs. Let him show them.

If he cannot, then both governments must do three things immediately:

Pakistan must issue a formal public clarification — Was Mahmood Azhar Chaudhry ever its appointed Honorary or Deputy Consul in Malawi? When was he appointed, and when was that appointment terminated, if at all? Malawi’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, MRA and Road Traffic must conduct a joint audit — How many vehicles were cleared under this claim? How much revenue was lost? Who authorized CC plates? Who will be held accountable? Both governments must tighten honorary consul appointments — Publish the list of all honorary consuls, their terms, and their privileges. No more secret consulates in private homes.

Malawi cannot afford fake diplomats. Pakistan cannot afford to have its flag rented out.

For three years, a man allegedly flew Pakistan’s flag over his house in Blantyre. The question that remains is simple and devastating:

Who gave him the flag — and who in Lilongwe and Islamabad was too compromised, too careless, or too complicit to take it down?

The DPP must act. But Islamabad must answer first.