Malawi Chief Prosecutor Maele closing in on Chaudhry’s diplomatic claims?

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Information reaching this publication shows that Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Fostino Maele is reportedly considering possible charges, including perjury and false information against Azhar Mahmood Chaudhry.

This comes as for three years, Chaudhry presented himself in Malawi as a Pakistani diplomatic representative.

He claimed he was Pakistan’s Deputy Consul. He erected Pakistan flags outside his residence in Sunnyside, Blantyre.

Chaudhry was driven in vehicles using diplomatic-style CC registration plates and imported and cleared vehicles under diplomatic concessions.

Then came the Malawi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In October 2022, the Ministry clarified that Chaudhry was NOT a holder of diplomatic or consular status entitled to diplomatic privileges and immunities.

That changed everything.

And that leaves one uncomfortable question:

HOW WAS A CLAIMED DIPLOMATIC STATUS ALLOWED TO CONTINUE FOR SO LONG — AND WHO WAS CHECKING?