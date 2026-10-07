Silent Luxury, Loud Impact: Inside Green Safaris’ conservation revolution in Zambia and Malawi

By Lovemore Lubinda

Behind every beautiful finished piece is something even more meaningful – a livelihood sustained.

At Katundu Workshop on Likoma Island, local women and mothers transform recycled and locally sourced materials into remarkable handcrafted pieces, from intricate chandeliers to beautiful homeware.

But the story goes far beyond what you see. It’s about skills passed from one pair of hands to another, income that supports families, creativity given room to flourish, and discarded materials finding beautiful new purpose.

That is Green Safaris – a luxury eco-safari group operating across Zambia and Malawi that believes travel shouldn’t just exist within a destination, but contribute to the people and environment that make it special.

Small by Design, Generous in All the Right Ways

At Potato Bush Camp in Lower Zambezi, luxury comes with fewer neighbours and much better views. With just three luxurious tents and one family unit, the only thing in short supply is other guests.

In South Luangwa, Shawa Luangwa Camp overlooks the river in the wonderfully untouched Nsefu Sector, placing guests close to the action whether exploring on foot or gliding quietly through the bush in an electric safari vehicle. South Luangwa doesn’t do ordinary.

At Ila Safari Lodge in Kafue National Park, much of what reaches your plate begins on the community farm, then becomes something fresh and thoughtful in the Ila kitchen.

Everything feels personal, unhurried and considered. Small by design. Generous in all the right ways.

Silent Safaris, Powerful Impact

Green Safaris is setting the standard for luxury eco-travel. The group operates eight unique properties across six destinations in Zambia and Malawi, with a five-star presence in all of Zambia’s major national parks plus Kaya Mawa on Likoma Island, Lake Malawi.

Its trademark is silent safaris – exploring via solar-powered eBoats, eBikes and eCruisers. Across its fleet, electric safari vehicles let the wild do the talking, with less engine noise and more birdsong, rustling grass and the sounds guests came all that way to hear. Ethical equals unforgettable.

“What does an electric safari sound like? Turn the volume up. This is safari, a little quieter, treading lightly on the environment while creating experiences that stay with you long after the journey ends,” the company says.

Behind the scenes is the Green Safaris Conservation Foundation (GSCF) – its non-profit arm. A portion of every guest stay goes directly into conservation and community programmes.

In 2025 alone, the Foundation mobilised $410,000 to protect wildlife and uplift communities. Through its partner network, it supported 201 anti-poaching operations, 1,230 children engaged in environmental action, and long-term research into lions, wild dogs and cheetahs with the Zambian Carnivore Programme, Panthera, Conservation South Luangwa and others.

“Every number in this report represents a life touched, a landscape protected, and a community strengthened. This is what conservation-led tourism looks like in practice,” said Vincent Kouwenhoven, Founder and Managing Director.

Projects include Katundu Workshop and Likoma Conservation Foundation on Likoma Island, Twaabane Community Creative Centre and Tongabezi Trust School in Livingstone, Project Luangwa in Mfuwe, farm-to-fork programmes, and IT upskilling for island children.

We Ran For Kafue

That commitment was visible this month when the Green Safaris team laced up for the Kafue Wild Run as Gold Sponsors. The team ran not just for sport, but for Kafue – for its people, its wildlife and its future.

As one TripAdvisor guest wrote after Potato Bush Camp: “Epitomized, genuine hospitality and humble luxury.”

Because while landscapes bring you here, it’s often the people who make you want to stay a little longer.

Where to Stay – The Green Collection:

Zambia: Shawa Luangwa Camp (South Luangwa), Ila Safari Lodge (Kafue), Potato Bush Camp & Sausage Tree (Lower Zambezi), Tongabezi & Sindabezi Island (Livingstone)

Malawi: Kaya Mawa (Likoma Island, Lake Malawi)

Bookings: http://www.greensafaris.com |