CASTLE IN THE WILDERNESS: How Robin Pope Safaris is blending luxury and conservation in Malawi and Zambia

By Lovemore Lubinda

A castle in the wilderness.

That is how Robin Pope Safaris describes Luangwa Safari House – its striking private retreat set in the heart of Zambia’s South Luangwa National Park, surrounded by pristine bush.

Inside, four elegant rooms are each inspired by natural elements, with thoughtful details that bring the surrounding landscape indoors. By day, guests explore one of Africa’s greatest wildlife sanctuaries on foot and by vehicle. By evening, it is fine dining, quiet moments and sweeping views over the Luangwa Valley.

For families and small groups seeking privacy, comfort and adventure, Luangwa Safari House can be booked on an exclusive basis – a trend driving luxury safari bookings for the 2026/27 season.

Malawi’s Rhino Revival at the Centre

Beyond luxury, Robin Pope’s lodges sit at the heart of one of Africa’s great conservation comebacks.

Malawi has come a long way on rhino conservation. Once locally extinct, black rhinos have been successfully reintroduced. Today, Majete Wildlife Reserve and Liwonde National Park are important strongholds for the species.

The company operates in both reserves: Mkulumadzi Lodge in Majete and Kuthengo Camp in Liwonde.

“We’re incredibly fortunate to operate Mkulumadzi Lodge in Majete and Kuthengo Camp in Liwonde, right in the heart of Malawi’s rhino country,” the company said in its World Rhino Day message.

Authentic Moments, Expertly Guided

At John’s Camp in Mana Pools, Zimbabwe, guests don’t always have to go looking for wildlife – sometimes it comes to them. Head guide Fisher recently caught a little late-afternoon visitor sauntering right through camp while guests were enjoying afternoon tea, just before heading out on their game drive.

“No need to go looking for wildlife when you’re in Mana Pools – sometimes, it comes to you. That’s the magic of Mana,” the company noted.

Other close-to-nature moments have defined the past few weeks across the portfolio. In South Luangwa, guides captured a leopard moving its kill to safety and a pride of lions resting after a successful hunt.

One of the most dramatic sightings came at Tena Tena, where Head Guide and Manager Bertie came across a pride of hungry lions setting their sights on a herd of buffalo. The buffalo, however, were not going down without a fight. Rallying together to protect their own, the herd turned the tables and sent the lions retreating, with one lioness even finding herself cornered on a fallen tree in what the team described as a rather unconvincing attempt at hiding. The video quality might not be the best, but the company said it had to share it – a reminder that in the bush, things don’t always go according to plan.

September has brought another seasonal highlight. In the South Luangwa Valley, carmine bee-eaters are putting on their annual show, filling the skies and riverbanks with flashes of colour and activity as the season draws to a close.

These moments are made possible by Robin Pope’s highly experienced guiding teams and camps that are designed to be part of the wilderness, with guest safety prioritised through expert escorts and 24-hour support. All guides are professionally trained and hold the highest safari guiding qualifications.

Safari With Purpose

This month, conservation partner Conservation South Luangwa (CSL) completed the 2026 Wildlife Ranger Challenge – a gruelling 21km race carrying 22kg backpacks to raise funds for rangers protecting the South Luangwa Valley.

Robin Pope Safaris is a proud supporter of CSL’s push to unlock a $50,000 match fund.

Operating lodges in protected ecosystems comes with great responsibility, and the company says it is committed to responsible tourism.

In Zambia, it financially supports the anti-poaching activities of Conservation South Luangwa to keep South Luangwa’s wildlife safe, as well as the local Kakumbi Community Resource Board. In Zimbabwe, it supports the Zambezi Elephant Fund to maintain a strong anti-poaching presence.

Caring for the Environment and Community

Robin Pope Safaris works to reduce the environmental impact of its camps and lodges. Measures include the use of solar energy systems, natural ventilation and non-fired bricks at selected properties, as well as water conservation, material reuse and waste management.

For over 30 years, the company has ensured local communities benefit through employment, training and purchasing from local suppliers. It operates in rural areas that lack other development opportunities and understands the interdependence between local communities and the wildlife that tourism depends upon.

In healthcare, Robin Pope Safaris founded the Luangwa Safari Association Medical Fund, which contributes to the upkeep of the government’s rural Kakumbi Health Centre, providing healthcare for more than 20,000 residents.

In education, the company believes investing in local schools is one of the best contributions it can make. Education, it says, is key to ending the cycle of poverty in rural African communities.

Where to Stay

Robin Pope Safaris, founded in 1986, is a family-owned operator:

Malawi: Mkulumadzi Lodge (Majete), Kuthengo Camp (Liwonde), Pumulani Lodge (Lake Malawi National Park)



Zambia: Luangwa Safari House, Nkwali, Tena Tena, Nsefu, Stanley Safari Lodge (Livingstone)



Zimbabwe: John’s Camp (Mana Pools)

Bookings: http://www.robinpopesafaris.net | info@robinpopesafaris.net