Minister Roza Mbilizi launches reformed CDF in Mangochi Central

By Burnett Munthali

MANGOCHI — (MaraviPost) — Mangochi Central Member of Parliament and Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development, Roza Fatch Mbilizi, has officially launched the Reformed Constituency Development Fund (CDF) in her constituency, setting the stage for implementation of several development projects during the 2026/2027 financial year.

Local media reports that the launch began with a procession from Makawa Trading Centre to the main event venue, accompanied by the Malawi Prison Band, as residents and other stakeholders gathered for the official commencement of the constituency’s Reformed CDF programme.

Among the projects earmarked for Mangochi Central are the construction of an outpatient department (OPD), maternity wing and placenta facility at Kela Health Centre, alongside three staff houses aimed at improving accommodation for health workers.

The CDF programme will also support the rehabilitation and gravelling of the Chalamanda–Issa Mponda Road, which is expected to improve connectivity and transportation for communities along the route.

The projects form part of the Government’s wider rollout of the Reformed CDF, which has increased constituency-level development financing and places greater emphasis on addressing locally identified infrastructure and service-delivery needs.

The launch therefore marks an important step towards translating the constituency’s approved development priorities into physical projects, particularly in the health and road sectors.The broader national rollout of the Reformed CDF is also underway, with Government releasing funds to councils for implementation of approved projects.