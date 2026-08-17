Malawi’s governing DPP infighting deepens for Mutharika successor: Mbilizi, Mwanamvekha lock horns

By Deus Chikalaza

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Barely a year since returning to power from the political wilderness, the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is facing a stern internal political whirlwind with cracks emerging especially among the leading frontrunners who are geared to take over party leadership and probable Presidential flagbearer at the 2030 polls.

President Arthur Peter Mutharika is currently serving his final five-year term and will yield party leadership to a new person in the coming years.

This reality has opened up an opportunity for one of his own stewards to vie for the top spot when the part goes to the convention in the coming years.

Information made available from impeccable inside sources reveals intensified internal battles especially among two top contenders, Finance Minister Joseph Mathyola Mwanamvekha and Agriculture Minister Roza Fatch Mbilizi.

In an effort to douse each other’s popularity Mbilizi and Mwanamvekha are said to be investing heavily into propaganda campaigns as way of propping up their respective images to gain favourability amongst party faithfuls.

Sources within the party reveal that the duo are building strong teams to push their agenda vigorously in line with the party’s calendar of events.

Insiders add further that Agriculture Minister Mbilizi is having it easy and has an upper hand owing to several political and economic factors.

“It is an open secret that Mbilizi enjoys social proximity to the President through First Lady Getrude Mutharika with whom she is best friends. In addition, she has a huge financial leverage over the Finance Minister in recruiting party youths to destroy her opponents through mainstream and social media,” says a DPP senior insider speaking on condition of strong anonymity fearing reprisals from the party’s rank and file.

DPP insiders state that Mbilizi has added an extra gear in positioning key personnel within the country’s media landscape to champion her ambitions while tarnishing the other contestants.

A random inspection of the media landscape indicates that almost every newsroom in Malawi has a Roza Mbilizi plant and she is paying them well. Others have been deployed to fight her battles on social media.

Mwanamvekha might have the privilege of safeguarding the national purse but it seems he has come against a wealthy competitor this time around.

Mbilizi served as a senior officer at Malawi Revenue Authority for close to thirteen years where she made a fortune before venturing into business then politics two years ago. She currently serves as Member of Parliament for Mangochi Central Constituency.

Her financial muscle also derives from her heritage. She hails from a wealthy Blantyre-based family with huge stakes in farming, tourism, mining and commercial infrastructure.

Besides Mwanamvekha, other strong contenders that are on Mbilizi’s chopping board include DPP Secretary General Peter Mukhitho, Thyolo Central lawmaker Ben Malunga Phiri, Sports Minister Alfred Gangata, Deputy Homeland Minister Norman Chisale, Transport Minister Jappie Mhango and Minister of Lands Chimwemwe Chipungu.

“No one is spared. For as long as you have some form of support within the party for the 2030 ticket then she will trace you and soil your reputation. It’s going to get very ugly in the coming days, weeks and months. Malawians should brace for more infighting within DPP,” says our source.

The DPP is expected to go to an elective convention in 2029 where it will choose its new leader and candidate for the 2030 Presidential election.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in the article are those of the author not necessarily of The Maravi Post or Editor