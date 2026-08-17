Malawi’s Inflation drops to 20.8% as Mutharika’s economic plan starts ticking

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawians have reason to smile as the National Statistical Office has confirmed that the country’s inflation rate has dropped to 20.8% in July 2026, the lowest level since early 2025.

According to the NSO report, inflation has been on a steady decline since peaking at 29.11% in October 2025.

After a small temporary rise to 24.30% in April 2026 caused by fuel price adjustments, the rate continued falling — 22.90% in May, 21.10% in June, and now 20.8% in July.

“Although goods prices continued to rise, the rate of increase slowed down. Inflation has been on a declining path since October 2025,” the NSO stated.

This positive turn is happening under the leadership of Peter Mutharika. Economic analysts say the drop reflects the impact of government policies aimed at stabilizing fuel costs, improving food supply, and restoring investor confidence.

The development comes as a sharp contrast to the period under Lazarus Chakwera, when inflation soared to record highs and basic goods became unaffordable for many households.

Between 2021 and 2024, Malawians faced double-digit inflation that eroded incomes and pushed more families into poverty.

“During the Chakwera administration, prices kept climbing with no end in sight. Today under President Mutharika, we are seeing discipline, direction, and results,” said one Lilongwe business owner.

The progress has not gone unnoticed. Recently, the African Presidency Accountability Council – APAC recognized President Mutharika for his commitment to transparency and prudent management of public resources.

APAC noted that stable prices and accountable spending are key signs of responsible leadership.

With inflation now falling for four consecutive months, government says the focus will remain on protecting the poor, supporting agriculture, and ensuring that the cost of living continues to go down.

For many Malawians, the numbers mean more than statistics.

This means cheaper maize, cheaper transport, and hope that the economy is finally turning around.