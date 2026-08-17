Tension in Lusaka: police arrest 11 including Tasila Lungu’s husband in alleged militia raid

…government says weapons, foreign military links found…

By Lovemore Lubinda

LUSAKA, Zambia — Eleven people including the husband of former first daughter Tasila Lungu have been arrested in Lusaka after police and the military jointly raided Brian Mundubile’s residence in Kabulonga on what government described as a suspected militia operation with links to foreign nationals.

In a press statement issued for immediate release on 16th August 2026 and signed by Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick K. Kangwa, government said the Zambia Police conducted a joint operation on the night of 14th August 2026 following a tip-off from members of the public.

“The persons of interest have been under surveillance over the last few years and more recently in the last few months,” the statement said.

Alleged threat to state security

Government said some of those involved “were connected to military plans involving foreign nationals and illegal military training camps, thus posing a serious threat to State security.”

According to the statement, the individuals were found in possession of “high-grade military weapons, ammunition and other materials for use in armed insurrection.”

“The operation resulted in the seizure of restricted high-grade military weapons and the apprehension of suspected members of the militia and other persons found at the scene, while others fled and their whereabouts are unknown,” it added.

The statement said “During the operation, the occupants of the premises fired shots at the Law Enforcement Agents which resulted in an exchange of fire.”

Those detained

Eleven people were apprehended and face various criminal charges. Government named the following as among those in custody: Mr. George Chisanga, Dr. Bishop Trevor Mwamba, Mr. Simon Phiri, Mr. Richard Banda, Mr. Francis Mulenga and Mr. Patrick Mwansa.

Patrick Mwansa is publicly known, as he is the husband of Tasila Lungu, daughter of former President Edgar Lungu.

All those named are being held at various police stations in Lusaka. “The suspects have been charged and access will be given to their families and their Lawyers,” the statement said.

Government also disclosed that “It is also important to mention that Mr. Brian Mundubile – Presidential candidate for the NRPUP was also found on the scene.”

The statement further noted that “Others found on the scene were senior members of certain political parties in Zambia.”

What next

Government said investigations are ongoing and “the Nation will be kept updated accordingly.”

The raid has heightened political tension in the capital, coming amid heightened security around the ongoing national processes.