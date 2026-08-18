Zambian opposition figures flee to un office amid militia allegations as hichilema wins tightly contested election

By Lovemore Lubinda

LUSAKA — Two senior Zambian opposition leaders are sheltering at a United Nations office in Lusaka after the government accused them of ties to an armed militia, raising tensions hours after President Hakainde Hichilema was declared winner of a tightly contested presidential poll.

Brian Mundubile, leader of the National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity, and his running mate Makebi Zulu, moved to the UN agency on Monday seeking protection, News Diggers reported, citing senior sources in the Cabinet Office.

The UN mission in Zambia has formally notified the government of their presence at the premises.

The move follows alleged violent confrontation on 14 August at Mundubile’s residence and serious accusations by the government against the two leaders.

Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa issued a statement alleging that Mundubile was at the scene when police clashed with gunmen described as a militia linked to the NRPUP.

Kangwa said the incident occurred during a joint security operation and that initial findings placed the opposition leader there during the exchange of fire.

He added that authorities were investigating the formation, funding and activities of the alleged group, and that anyone found culpable would face prosecution.

After the shootout, special forces raided and conducted a search Mundubile’s residence in Lusaka. Security sources said officers cordoned off the property, carried out searches and seized documents and electronic devices.

Officials described the operation as part of efforts to determine the extent of the alleged militia’s activities and its links to political figures.

Mundubile has denied the allegations adding that the NRPUP does not operate an armed wing, neither does it has militia links with any group in and outside the country.

He called the claims politically motivated and an attempt to criminalize the opposition ahead of post-election constitutional processes.

Zulu also rejected any involvement with a militia.

As reported by News Diggers, the UN confirmed to government that Mundubile and Zulu were on its premises, in line with standard protocol when individuals seek protection at UN facilities. The government has not yet confirmed the the reports.

The developments have heightened political tension in Lusaka.

Tonse Pamodzi Alliance Secretary General Celestin Mukandila earlier appealed for restraint among supporters and said the country needed healing after a divisive campaign.

Legal experts note that refuge at a UN office does not grant immunity under Zambian law, but triggers diplomatic engagement between the government and the United Nations on access and next steps.

For now, Mundubile and Zulu remain at the UN agency in Lusaka while police continue investigations into the 13 August shootout and the alleged militia network.