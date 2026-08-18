Shame! Malawi’s top referees Nkhakananga, Msungama fail FIFA fitness test

By Edwin Mbewe

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-In a stunning blow to Malawi’s football officiating fraternity, several of the country’s most experienced referees have failed the FIFA fitness test and face a six-week spell on the sidelines.

The shock results emerged after the high-profile fitness assessment held at Chiwembe Stadium in Blantyre on Monday, August 17, 2026, as the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) moved to prepare its officials for the demanding 2026/27 football season.

Among the biggest names to fall short of the required fitness standards are top centre referees Godfrey Nkhakananga and Mwai Msungama, alongside Waliko Simfukwe, Mayamiko Kanjere, Mercy Mziya, Grace Mtambo, Alfred Chilinda and Michael Mwambyale.

The setback does not stop there.

Four assistant referees — Clemence Kanduku, Happiness Mbandambanda, Evance Msonda and Richard Shumba — also failed the assessment, leaving FAM facing a significant reshuffle of its officiating ranks ahead of the new season.

The development means the affected officials will be barred from officiating in elite competitions, including the FDH Bank Premiership, Airtel Top 8 and Castel Challenge Cup, as well as other official matches sanctioned by FAM until they regain the required fitness standards.

FAM shocked by results

Speaking to Maravipost,FAM Referees Manager Dancun Lengani admitted that the results came as a surprise, especially given the reputation and physical condition of some of the referees who failed.

Lengani believes fatigue could have played a role, with some officials travelling long distances from their respective cities to Blantyre for the assessment.

“We are just following the FIFA policy that all referees who fail the test should not be given the mandate to officiate games at any level,” Lengani said.

“I think fatigue also contributed to their failure, or they had other reasons behind.”

The referees’ manager, however, stressed that FAM would not bend the rules to accommodate even its most experienced officials.

Opportunity for new faces

While the failure represents a major setback for some of Malawi’s established referees, it could open the door for a new generation of officials to take centre stage.

Lengani said the vacant slots would give other referees an opportunity to prove themselves while the failed officials work on their fitness ahead of the next assessment.

“This will obviously give opportunity to other referees to fill in the spaces as they reorganize themselves for the next test,” Lengani said.

The next fitness test is expected to be conducted around the end of September, giving the affected officials roughly six weeks to regain the required standards.

A major test before the new season

The FIFA fitness test is a crucial requirement in FAM’s preparations for the 2026/27 football season. It determines which officials are physically ready to handle the intensity of domestic and international matches.

For the failed referees, the message from FAM is clear: no fitness, no whistle.

With the new season approaching, attention will now turn to the replacement officials who will be handed an unexpected opportunity to officiate at the highest level of Malawian football.

For Nkhakananga, Msungama and the other established officials, however, the road back has already begun — and their next fitness test could determine whether they return to the spotlight or remain on the sidelines.