Zambia Police arrest Bishop Trevor Mwamba, others for suspected militia activities

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-Zambia Police have apprehended suspected militia and persons of interest in an operation conducted at a premise in Lusaka’s Kabulonga area.

Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa says the apprehension was in a joint operation held on August 13 , 2026.

Kangwa discloses that among those apprehended including George Chisanga, Bishop Trevor Mwamba, Simon Phiri, Richard Banda Francis Mulenga and Patrick Mwansa who are all held in lawful custody at various police stations in Lusaka.

Kangwa adds that the persons of interest have been under surveillance over the last few years and more recently in the last few months.

He says some of the individuals involved were connected to military plans involving foreign nationals and illegal military training camps , posing a serious threat to State Security.

Kangwa told ZNBC News in a statement that the individuals were also found in possession of high-grade military weapons, ammunition and other materials for use in armed insurrection.

He says the operation resulted in the seizure of restricted high – grade military weapons and the apprehension of suspected members of the militia and other persons found at the scene, while others fled and their whereabouts are unknown.

Kangwa added that during the operation, the occupants of the premises fired shots at the law enforcement agents which resulted in an exchange of fire.

He says others found on the scene were senior members of certain political parties in ZAMBIA.

He says the suspects have been charged and access will be given to their families and Lawyers.

Kangwa further stressed that NRPUP Presidential candidate Brian Mundubile was also found on the scene .

He says investigations are ongoing and the Nation will be kept updated accordingly.

This comes as Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) is announcing Presidential elections results following August 13 polls.

Meanwhile, incumbent Hakainde Hichilema is leading the presidential race.