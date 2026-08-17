ALEPH HOSPITALITY APPOINTS ROB KUCERA AS REGIONAL VICE PRESIDENT FOR EAST & SOUTH AFRICA

Nairobi-based industry veteran to lead 25+ hotels across nine countries as Aleph Hospitality accelerates growth in Africa

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 17 August 2026-/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Aleph Hospitality, the largest independent hotel management company in the Middle East and Africa, announces the appointment of Rob Kucera as Regional Vice President for East & South Africa. Based in Nairobi, Rob joins Aleph Hospitality as the company continues to expand its regional presence and grow its hotel portfolio across the continent.

In his new role, Rob will oversee the operation of 25+ hotels, six brands in 20 destinations across nine countries in East and South Africa. He will also lead the development of future hotels for the group, growing Aleph Hospitality’s portfolio in the region. Rob’s mandate includes driving the region’s financial, commercial and operational performance, strengthening relationships with the hotel owners, overseeing regional HR to grow talent and build high performing teams, while driving investment in the communities surrounding each of the group’s hotels.

With more than 20 years’ experience in hospitality management, Rob previously served as Complex General Manager and District Director for East Africa at Radisson Hotel Group, where oversaw properties across Kenya, Rwanda, Ethiopia and South Sudan. Earlier in his career, he was General Manager of the Radisson Blu Bosphorus Hotel in Istanbul, the Pearl of Africa Hotel by Radisson Hotels in Kampala, and the Westin Cape Town, among other premier and luxury brand properties. He also served as Chief Operating Officer of the Hospitality Property Fund, South Africa’s dedicated hotel REIT, and as Chairman of the FEDHASA Cape Board.

Bani Haddad, Founder and Co-CEO of Aleph Hospitality, said: “East and Southern Africa is one of the fastest-growing markets for Aleph Hospitality, and this is a truly strategic appointment for the group as we deepen our presence in the region. Rob brings a rare combination of regional expertise and operational excellence, having led some of the most respected hotels across East Africa and beyond. His leadership will be instrumental as we scale our portfolio, strengthen relationships with our owners, and continue building strong, community-focused teams across the region.”

“It’s an extremely exciting time to join Aleph Hospitality. The company’s portfolio across East and Southern Africa is growing at an impressive pace, and I look forward to contributing and building on that momentum, supporting our General Managers and delivering outstanding results and building stronger teams for our owners and stakeholders across the region”, said Rob Kucera.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Aleph Hospitality

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About Aleph Hospitality

Headquartered in Dubai, with regional offices in Riyadh, Casablanca, Abidjan, Cape Town and Nairobi, Aleph Hospitality is the first and largest independent hotel management company in the Middle East and Africa. Aleph Hospitality manages over 50 hotels, representing 7,000+ rooms across 23 countries and 39 cities. Working for hotel owners, either with a franchise for branded properties or as a white label operator for independent hotels, Aleph Hospitality handles all aspects of hotel operations at any stage of development – from site and brand selection to technical assistance, pre-opening and day-to-day operations. Aleph Hospitality’s regional expertise has earned the trust of leading brands such as Marriott, Hilton, IHG, Accor, Best Western, Rotana, Wyndham and Onomo. Visit https://alephhospitality.com/

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