Of Malawi’s military accountability test: Paul Valentino Phiri case

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The arrest and subsequent release on bail of former Malawi Defence Force (MDF) Commander General Paul Valentino Phiri has placed allegations of military procurement abuse and an alleged arms-trafficking operation linked to Sudan at the centre of Malawi’s national accountability debate.

The Platform for Investigative Journalism (PIJ) first brought the alleged arms-smuggling operation into the public domain, while the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has formally arrested and charged Phiri with five counts arising from alleged events in June and July 2025.

Phiri, who served as MDF Commander from July 2023 to October 2025, is accused of abuse of office, procurement violations and dealing in property classified by the State as linked to terrorism.

The Nation reported that the charge sheet alleges Phiri facilitated the issuance of an End User Certificate dated June 18, 2025, for equipment purportedly intended for the MDF but allegedly destined for rebel forces in Sudan.

The State further alleges that Phiri instructed subordinate officers to clear an aircraft registered as SUSKG on the representation that it was carrying MDF equipment, while the procurement was allegedly conducted outside established procedures.

Other allegations reportedly concern property classified as terrorist-related that was allegedly concealed at a Malawi Air Cargo warehouse in Lilongwe.

According to the allegations, the equipment arrived from Kenya before leaving Malawi for Chad, with Sudan identified as the alleged final destination.

PIJ had previously reported allegations, citing intelligence attributed to United States sources, that heavy military equipment was being moved through Malawi towards Sudan, although the publication cautioned that it had not independently verified the intelligence report or established all details of the alleged operation.

The MDF confirmed that the ACB had approached the institution but said it could not comment further because investigations were ongoing.

Phiri was arrested by the ACB on Thursday, October 1, 2026, after reporting to the bureau in Lilongwe, with his lawyer Powell Nkhutabasa confirming that the allegations included misuse of office, procurement violations and dealing in property linked to terrorism.

He appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Shukrani Kumbani on Friday, October 2, and was granted bail on a K10 million cash bond, with two sureties each required to provide K20 million.

The court also ordered Phiri to report to police monthly and obtain ACB approval before travelling outside Malawi, with the case scheduled for trial on November 12, 2026.

The case raises wider questions about how sensitive military equipment could allegedly pass through procurement, aviation and security-control systems without greater scrutiny.

If the equipment was officially intended for the MDF, how did it allegedly become linked to movement towards Sudan, who authorised the shipment, and who else may have known about its reported destination?

Another key question is who prepared and approved the End User Certificate and what information was presented to authorities before the alleged shipment was cleared.

The investigation may also have to establish whether the allegations involve only one individual or whether other people or institutions played roles in the alleged operation.

At the centre of the broader accountability debate is whether the Phiri case represents an isolated alleged abuse of authority or exposes deeper weaknesses in Malawi’s military procurement and security-control systems.

These remain allegations that must be tested against evidence in court, and Phiri remains presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

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What does the Phiri case reveal about Malawi’s military accountability, should investigators examine whether others were involved, and what should the November 12 trial clarify for the public?

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