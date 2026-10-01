Pressure mounts on Chithyola’ silence on national crises

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Calls are growing for Leader of Opposition in Parliament Simplex Chithyola Banda to step down, with concerned citizen Joshua Mbewe questioning his visibility and response to the challenges facing Malawians.

Mbewe alleges that Chithyola Banda has failed to provide the strong opposition voice expected from his position at a time when citizens are grappling with fuel shortages, foreign exchange challenges, shortages of essential medicines, insecurity and rising living costs.

He also raises concerns over alleged corruption and money laundering, questions surrounding the Constituency Development Fund, official trips and the Blantyre Water Board, as well as uncertainty over funding affecting students’ education.

“When people are suffering and their opposition leadership is silent, that silence can easily be interpreted as not caring. When the country is looking for a voice and that voice is absent, people begin to ask whether there is still leadership,” he says.

According to Mbewe, the Leader of Opposition’s responsibilities go beyond parliamentary activities, arguing that the office should remain visible and accessible to citizens through Parliament and other public platforms.

He further argues that opposition leadership should regularly scrutinise government policies, raise issues affecting citizens and present alternative solutions, including outside election periods.

Mbewe also claims that other opposition figures, including Dalitso Kabambe, Atupele Muluzi and Kamuzu Chiwambo, have been more visible in addressing public concerns, creating what he describes as a leadership vacuum around the Leader of Opposition.

Chithyola Banda has not commented on the matter.