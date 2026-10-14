Wednesday, 14 Oct 2026

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Apostle Kawinga’s MK25bn HFI project targets new 20 Ntcheu farmers clubs

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MaraviPost

NTCHEU-(MaraviPost)-Hope Field Initiative (HFI), the humanitarian and development arm of Salvation for All Ministries International (SFAMI), has presented its Farmers’ Club Policies and Membership Eligibility Guidelines to Maseko Ngoni traditional leaders led by His Royal Majesty Ngwenyama Inkosi Ya Makhosi Gomani V.

HFI President, Apostle Clifford Kawinga, highlighted the initiative’s commitment to promoting food security and sustainable agriculture.

“With 40 farmers’ clubs already established across six districts, HFI aims to establish 20 additional clubs across the Maseko Ngoni communities as part of a MK25 billion, five-year national development project”, explains Apostle Kawinga.

In his remarks, Inkosi Ya Makhosi Gomani V expressed gratitude for the initiative and welcomed HFI’s efforts to empower farmers and promote agricultural development.

He further expressed the traditional leaders’ readiness to take action and support the implementation of the initiative within their respective communities.

Representatives of Maseko Ngoni traditional leaders from Balaka, Mwanza, Neno, Ntcheu, Dedza, Lilongwe and Thyolo attended the meeting.

HFI with agenda from soil to salvation, has reached many communities in Ntchisi, Kasungu, Mchinji, Lilongwe, Thyolo and other districts.

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