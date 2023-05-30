Prophet Bushiri extradition case back in Malawi court

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary are in court at Lilongwe Magistrates Court where the extradition case is expected to continue.

Prophet Bushiri and his wife fled from South Africa in November 2020 while on bail.

South African witnesses have also arrived in the country to testify in the case after the High Court overruled an earlier ruling that allowed them to testify virtually.

The new ruling insisted that witnesses from South Africa should testify physically in Malawi.

The two are answering various charges relating to financial transactions.

South African government is seeking Bushiris extradition to face trial in the rainbow nation.

