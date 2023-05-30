HTD Ltd lauded for Malawi’s national beach soccer sponsorship

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi National Beach Soccer Association has hailed HTD Limited for sponsoring the national championship to the tune of MK20 million saying this will help the country reach the highest level.

Gift Chimbalanga Chairperson of the the Association made the remarks in Blantyre days before the kick off of the national championship, first of its kind in the country.

“After the Vilankhulo finals in Mozambique, we have greatly improved on FIFA ranking as now we are on position 6, this shows how fast the sport is growing in the country. We are proud of our sponsors”, Chimbalanga said.

Chimbalanga also said that the sport has that capacity to take tourism to other levels hence lobbying with the ministry to put much effort in developing the beaches the country have.

The six teams have been drawn in two groups, A and B as follows: A consisting of Sunbird Nkopola, Beach Eagles and Munali while Group B have Nyasa, Deep Bay and Chipala.

Jawad Imed HTD Limited corporate Finance Manager said,they are grateful for being the first company to sponsor the national beach Soccer championship.

” We committed ourselves to sponsor the sport for two years and we want to show to the world the beautiful shores Malawi have.Hence beach Soccer is not only sport but also a tool to tourist attraction “,Imed said.

The championship is expected to kick off on 3rd and finishes on 4th June 2023 at the Sunbird Livingstonia Beach in Salima district.

Originally the finals were expected to take place at the Sunbird Nkopola in Mangochi but rescheduled to Salima due to the Cyclone Freddy that hit hard the Southern part of Malawi.

