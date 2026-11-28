Sierra Leone is facing numerous challenges related to failed governance and the allegation, both inside and outside that the country has now become a narcotic state in West Africa. The illegal government in Freetown also stands indicted of betraying the conscience of the nation, by running the state like the private property of the maximum dictator.

A recent independent report published in the media highlights the significant challenges Sierra Leone is facing in relations to the proliferation of the illicit drug trade in the country, and as well as to issues relating to drug use and misuse among Sierra Leonean youths. Foreign media and journalists for instance, have intimated that powerful politicians and business people are making it easy for illicit substances to be smuggled into Sierra Leone from drug-producing countries. This has made the country a common hub for the transportation and distribution of dangerous substances, particularly cocaine, heroin, tramadol and kush.

The public discussion surrounding the influence of transnational criminal organizations and the response of the illegal government in Freetown to allegations that Sierra Leone is now a major transit point for the international drug trade, being transhipped to Europe and other international locations is a cause for concern. This has triggered intense national and political debates regarding whether state institutions protect ordinary citizens or shield criminal cartels alleged to be operating in the country.

The A. B. S. Campaign for a New Sierra Leone views the current situation with grave concern, particularly the threat posed to peace, security and stability due to activities allegedly involving foreign criminal networks operating in the country. These criminal networks, mostly from Europe have the capacity to overwhelm state institutions, undermine democracy, pervert the rule of law and threaten human dignity and development. We believe this escalating narco-politics in Sierra Leone is an embarrassment to the African continent; and this must stop immediately.

Sierra Leoneans are not under threat because of exclusion in our democratic process, or because they are poor, impoverished and deprived. They are under threat because they account for the largest share of drug users in West Africa. The issue is not only about the frequent public demands from the state as mainstream media reports reveal deep-rooted links between organized crime syndicates and political figures in the country.

The issue is about the question of whether the government in Freetown represents the sovereign will of its citizens or the financial interests of illicit drug cartels. The latter reflects deep societal divisions, differing historical legacies, and a fundamental disagreement over state accountability and human rights.

The recent decision by the European Union to cease aid to Sierra Leone has brought the country to a critical juncture. This begs the demand for a definitive, transparent explanation from the illegal government in Freetown regarding its true commitment to national security and protection of the Sierra Leonean People.

For years now, Sierra Leoneans have borne the social, economic, and familial devastation wrought by illicit narcotics. Yet, the persistent survival and expansion of highly sophisticated smuggling operations, clandestine laboratories, and visible activities of transnational kingpins in the country raise severe questions. We must openly ask: is the illegal government in Freetown working entirely on behalf of the public interest, or has it allowed its anti-narcotic drive to be compromised by the immense financial influence of global drug cartels?

To the A. B. S. Campaign for a New Sierra Leone, the biggest and most powerful criminal mafia in Sierra Leone is the political dynasty dominated by two political parties that have lost their relevance in our modern political discourse. To the leadership of those outlived political parties, national sovereignty and welfare of the people are secondary to the self-aggrandizement of party gurus and political godfathers. Those politicians operate more like big mafias than democratic public service.

The A. B. S. Campaign for a New Sierra Leone is worried that with this current state of affairs, Sierra Leone could become ‘a shadow state’, where illicit drug syndicates have historically bought political protection. In such a situation, there exist drug dealers and drug dealer politicians on one hand, and the political party dynastic system, which is the biggest and most powerful cartel mafia in the country, on the other.

The political party dynasty was built on a platform of advancing the selfish greed of big gurus, who have successfully divided Sierra Leoneans along Mende-line and Temne-line politics. This narco network politics protects bad politicians who forcibly capture the government and usurp the dignity of poor Sierra Leoneans to accomplish their selfish designs and tastes. While corruption, loot, nepotism and social vices have become the identity of this network enterprise. Key sectors like agriculture, education, health, housing, electricity, law and order and the environment are locked in a cycle of decline.

No nation can claim total sovereignty or commitment to the rule of law when its entry points remain vulnerable to large-scale contraband flow, and when international oversight repeatedly highlights compromise to transnational organised criminals. The compounding crisis of the drug trafficking menace in Sierra Leone has reached an alarming proportion.

For too long, drug traffickers have operated with apparent impunity, devastating families, destroying the social fabric, and compromising public safety. This is the dilemma we are facing in Sierra Leone today.

To the A. B. S. Campaign for a New Sierra Leone, one of the purposes for which a government exist, is to protect its citizens from violence, harm, and external or internal threats (such as physical attacks, crime, foreign invasion, and anarchy), as well as to safeguard their basic natural and human rights (such as life, liberty, and property). When illicit drug networks infiltrate and dominate a country, they don’t just commit crimes; they actively dismantle the foundational social contract between a government and its citizens. The same also can be said that when systemic syndicates inflict widespread harm on a community, public outrage creates an unstoppable demand for accountability.

The threat posed by drug trafficking to the peace, security, and stability of Sierra Leone therefore, cannot be underestimated. Suffice it to say that institutional denial regarding the depth of Sierra Leone’s connection to regional and international drug networks has historically hampered an effective response. Hence the erosion of public trust in government institutions, combined with perceived corruption at the corridors of power are creating barriers towards dismantling the alleged Jos Leijdekkers’ organized criminal network in Sierra Leone.

A government that fails to shield its sovereign territory and citizenry from the corrupting decay of illicit drug trade abandons its primary mandate. We want to make it very clear and to remind the illegal government in Freetown that the time for administrative assurances has passed. This statement therefore reflects growing local and international concern regarding the alleged presence of convicted Dutch drug kingpin Jos Leijdekkers (often referred to in Sierra Leone as “Bolle Jos” or “Chubby Jos”).

Jos Leijdekkers is one of Europe’s most-wanted international drug traffickers. A Rotterdam court sentenced him in absentia to 24 years in prison in 2024 for trafficking more than seven metric tons of cocaine. He has also been sentenced to 79 years in prison in Belgium for related offenses.

Experts claimed they have tracked Jos Leijdekkers in Sierra Leone, where he reportedly operates under alias Omar Sheriff. Visual evidence, including social media footage from early 2025, showed him attending public functions in close proximity to President Julius Maada Bio and other high-ranking state officials. Reports also indicate that this European wanted fugitive has integrated deeply into the national body politics, including establishing a personal relationship with the presidency and other cherished state institutions.

The good people of Sierra Leone will remain silent no longer. If the illegal government in Freetown remains insensitive to the threat posed to national security, stability and progress due to the alleged presence of the Dutch fugitive Jos Leijdekkers in the country, the Sierra Leonean people would be left with no other option than to exercise their constitutional rights to demand answers.

In our view, when transnational organised criminal networks exploit a nation’s geography to funnel illicit narcotics across regional and international borders, the primary obligation of the state is to serve as an unyielding shield for its citizens, its economy, and its sovereignty. In Sierra Leone, it is the opposite; the illegal government in Freetown places the safety and interests of foreign criminals before the security and welfare of Sierra Leonean people.

The ongoing diplomatic and systemic tensions between the illegal government in Freetown and the Netherlands cum European Union is centered on the alleged presence and high-level protection of the alleged Dutch fugitive and international drug trafficker Jos Leijdekkers in Sierra Leone. Leijdekkers has been on the wanted list as one of Europe’s most prominent international criminals. Of late, the strange relationship between the government in Freetown and the Netherlands has escalated significantly into a major geopolitical and economic issue for both Sierra Leone and the entire West African ECOWAS region and beyond.

The Netherlands has increased the bounty to two million Euros (€2, 000, 000.00) against the two hundred thousand Euros (€200,000. 00) previously announced as a reward for information leading to Leijdekkers’ arrest. The Dutch authorities have also labelled Leijdekkers as a dangerous threat to international legal order. Civil society groups, community organizations, and international watchdogs warn that Sierra Leone’s domestic crisis and international transit role pose an escalating threat to public health, national security, and institutional integrity.

The non-cooperation by the illegal government in Freetown has created an unnecessary headache for Sierra Leone and the entire African continent. This has also led to the European Union’s suspension of eighteen million Euros (€18, 000, 000. 00.) in financial aid to Sierra Leone; and more to follow to punish the country over Mr Bio’s mishandling of the issue of the demand for the arrest and extradition of the Dutch fugitive.

The A. B. S. Campaign for a New Sierra Leone wants to make it crystal clear again that Sierra Leoneans deserve absolute transparency regarding the alleged presence of Dutch fugitive Jos Leijdekker in their country. This is what we seek and that is also our campaign’s position. We demand that the illegal government in Freetown takes action immediately to cleanse its image from the allegation that links it to the activities of international drug traffickers.

May God save Sierra Leone!

Signed by

Mohammed Sufyaan Conteh

Chairman of the Political Education and Voters Mobilisation Committee

The A. B. S. Campaign for a New Sierra Leone.