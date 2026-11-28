CAN THE MALAWIAN SPEAK?

By Dr. Suryaraju Mattimalla

I am a Malawian.

I was born in Malawi,

On African soil,

Under an African sky,

With an African face,

An African heart,

And an African soul.

But they invaded my race.

They chained my race.

They enslaved my race.

They took my race from Malawi

To their brutal Arab Muslim countries,

Where they butchered my African race.

Tell me, world,

Must an African remain silent

Because his pain is uncomfortable?

Must a Malawian hide his tears

To protect the reputation of the Islamic brown race?

Must my African blood become invisible?

Because powerful people refuse to see it?

Can the Malawian speak?

Alex Haley wrote Roots: The Saga of an American Family,

A fictional work about an African family’s suffering in the West,

A story of generations,

A story of broken families,

A story of stolen names,

A story of stolen freedom.

But my suffering is not a novel in the Muslim society.

My memories are not imaginary in the Islamic society.

My testimony is not a literary invention.

What I write is my lived experience,

My encounter with brutal Muslim cruelty,

My memory of humiliation,

My memory of erasure,

My struggle to remain human

In the Muslim places where I felt less than human.

Alex Haley’s story may be fictional,

But the history of African enslavement

in the Muslim society is not fictional.

It is the truth.

And the suffering I describe

Must not be dismissed as fiction.

My Arab Muslim enslaver

Dehumanized my African body and soul.

I have no words

To describe the cruelty I experienced.

How can I describe pain?

That has entered my bones?

How can I explain humiliation?

That has wounded my dignity?

How can I speak of suffering

That has followed me into silence?

I am a Christian.

I am a Black man.

I am an African.

I am a Malawian.

Why should these identities

Become reasons to enslave me?

Because I am called an infidel?

Because I am a Christian?

Because I am a Black man?

Because my features are different?

Is my skin a crime?

Is my hair a crime?

Is my African way of life a crime?

Must I surrender my humanity?

To receive another person’s mercy?

No!

My African face is not a crime.

My Christian faith is not a crime.

My black skin is not a crime.

My freedom is not a crime.

I was born human.

I was not born to be owned.

THE BODY OF THE AFRICAN VICTIM

I was not born a slave.

I was born with a name.

I was born with a mother.

I was born with a father.

I was born with a home.

I was born with dreams.

But where is my home

When my African body is not respected?

Where is my freedom

When my skin becomes a reason for humiliation?

Where is my dignity

When my Christian identity becomes a target?

Look at my hands.

They are not the hands of a criminal.

Look at my face.

It is not the face of an enemy.

Look at my skin.

It is not a sign of inferiority.

Look at my African hair.

It is not something to be ashamed of.

I am not an animal.

I am not merchandise.

I am not somebody’s property.

I am a human being.

I remember the humiliation.

I remember the fear.

I remember the tears.

I remember the moments

When I wanted somebody to defend me.

But where was the world?

Where were the human rights organisations?

Where were the universities?

Where were the people

Who speak so loudly about free Palestine

When Palestinian enslaved me for hundreds of years?

Did my African identity make me invisible?

Did my Christian faith make me unworthy?

Did my Black skin make my suffering less important?

I want the world to look at me.

Not through the eyes of religion.

Not through the eyes of politics.

Not through the eyes of race.

Look at me as a human being.

My suffering is not a competition.

My tears are not propaganda.

My testimony is not a threat.

I am asking to be heard.

I am asking to be protected.

I am asking for justice.

And I will continue to speak.

I AM MALAWIAN.

I AM AFRICAN.

I AM A VICTIM WHO REFUSES TO DISAPPEAR.

WHEN LANGUAGE IS NOT ENOUGH

There are experiences

For which ordinary language is insufficient.

There are humiliations

That words cannot adequately describe.

There are wounds

That cannot be translated into sentences.

There are memories

That remain imprisoned

Inside the human body.

How can I describe

The vulnerability of an enslaved African girl

In a genocidal Muslim society where she had no power

To defend her own body?

How can I describe

The helplessness of an African mother

Whose daughter could be taken away by Muslims?

How can I describe

The terror of an African woman

Who knew that her Muslim enslaver

Could violate her without consequence?

Just like those Jewish girls and women

On that fateful day of October seven!

How many African girls

Were denied the right to refuse?

How many African women

Were forced to endure sexual violence

Because their Muslim enslavers

Believed that ownership of their bodies

Was ownership of their humanity?

What words can describe?

A mother who cannot protect her daughter?

What words can describe?

A father who cannot defend his family?

What words can describe?

A young African girl

Whose childhood is stolen

By the Muslim who claims to own her?

Even language is not enough

To describe the vulnerability

Of the enslaved African race

Under historical or present Arab

Muslim slaveholding systems.

Even poetry is not enough.

Even history books are not enough.

Even Oxford publications are not enough.

Even Cambridge publications are not enough.

Even NASA is not enough to see Islamic atrocities.

Even the language of human rights

fails to see

The depth of African Christian,

Jewish, and White suffering

At the hands of Muslims.

I have no adequate language.

I have only my testimony.

I have only my memory.

I have only my voice.

And I refuse to let silence

Become another instrument of oppression.

ROOTS: THE FICTIONAL STORY AND THE LIVED WOUND

In Roots,

Kunta Kinte is captured in The Gambia.

He is beaten, chained,

And taken away from his homeland.

It is a fictional account,

But the history of such suffering

Lives beyond the pages of a book in a Muslim country.

A man searching for wood

To make a drum

Becomes a prisoner.

A man carrying dreams

Is forced to carry chains.

A man with a name

Is ordered to answer to another name.

Kunta Kinte says,

“My name is Kunta Kinte!”

But the Muslim enslaver says,

“You are infidel!”

But the Muslim civilian says

“You are infidel!”

But the Muslim UN Special Rapporteur says

“You are infidel!”

But the Muslim Nobel Peace awardee says

“You are infidel!”

But the Oxford-Muslim scholar says

“You are infidel!”

But the Muslim global human rights icon

“You are infidel!”

And the Muslim whip becomes the language

Of a world without mercy.

I hear that cry.

I hear the African drum.

I hear the pain of stolen identity.

But I also ask:

Where is the book

That will listen to my testimony?

Where is the historian

Who will examine my experience?

Where is the university

That will allow a Malawian

To speak without fear?

Where is the world

That claims to defend every human being?

THE CAPTURE AND THE MIDDLE PASSAGE

In 1767, in The Gambia,

Kunta Kinte is ambushed

While searching for wood to make a drum.

His freedom is taken.

His body is bound.

His journey becomes a nightmare.

Brutal abduction!

Chains on his wrists.

Ropes around his body.

A burning iron against his back.

And a slave ship waiting

To carry human beings

Away from their African homes to the Muslim society.

Muslim society!

A dark and crowded prison upon the Arabian Sea.

Human beings chained together,

Breathing the air of suffering,

Surrounded by urine, feces, vomit, and blood.

Some become sick.

Some lose their strength.

Some die.

And the Muslim ocean burnt their bodies.

What kind of world

Can throw human beings into the sea

And continue sailing without shame?

Disease and death!

Torture and sexual violence!

The destruction of African dignity!

Women and young girls

Dragged into sexual violence.

Men beaten for refusing obedience.

Human beings treated as objects.

And I ask:

Why must African suffering

Become invisible when the victims

Are not politically convenient?

THE ERASURE OF AFRICAN IDENTITY

Upon arrival in a Muslim country,

The African becomes property.

A human being becomes a price.

A name becomes a number.

A family becomes a business transaction.

At slave auctions,

Teeth are examined.

Muscles are inspected.

Bodies are measured.

Human dignity is placed under a price tag.

And when Kunta refuses the name infidel,

His body suffers for protecting his identity.

They want his name.

They want his language.

They want his history.

They want his African soul.

They want the drum to become silent.

They want the African voice to disappear.

But the drum remembers.

The mother remembers.

The father remembers.

The African child remembers.

And generations remember.

My African identity is not for sale.

WHIPPING, BRANDING, AND MUTILATION

Islamic whipping and branding!

A body becomes a battlefield.

A scar becomes a permanent memory.

A whip becomes a weapon against freedom.

Kunta tries to escape.

Again and again, he tries to escape

the Islamic genocide, but in vain.

But those who own him

Want to own his future too.

His foot is mutilated

To prevent him from running.

What kind of justice

Destroys a man’s ability to walk

Because he wants to be free?

What kind of civilisation

Punishes a human being

For wanting to return home?

Lethal punishment!

Public hangings!

Beatings to death!

Lynching!

Stoning to death!

Beheading!

Muslim terror against African Christians!

The enslaved body becomes a warning

To every other enslaved body.

But freedom cannot be killed

By killing those who desire it.

THE DESTRUCTION OF AFRICAN FAMILIES

A mother holds her child.

A father dreams of tomorrow.

A husband loves his wife.

But the auction block

Has no respect for family.

Kunta and Bell lose their five-year-old daughter,

Kizzy to a civilian Palestinian.

He raped her

His father raped her.

His grandfather raped her

Just like they raped Jewish girls and women

On that fateful day of October 7.

She is sold away.

Her parents never see her again.

A mother loses her child.

A father loses his daughter.

A family loses its future.

And the suffering continues

From one generation to another.

Chicken George is separated

From his wife and children.

What is Islamic slavery?

If not the destruction of life, love, liberty, and light?

What is oppression

If not the theft of tomorrow?

A child should belong

In the arms of a loving mother,

Not in the hands of an enslaver.

A wife should live

With the husband she loves,

Not under the authority

Of someone who treats her as property.

A family is not merchandise.

African love is not merchandise.

THE AFRICAN FAMILY: LOVE UNDER ISLAMIC SLAVERY

An African father

Wants to raise his children.

An African mother

Wants to protect her daughters.

An African husband

Wants to live with his wife.

An African family

Wants to grow old together.

But slavery destroys

The ordinary meaning of family.

In the Western Atlantic slave system,

African families were frequently separated

Through sales and forced transfers.

Children were sold.

Mothers were separated.

Fathers were denied their families.

Women were sexually exploited.

In the present Arab slaveholding systems,

African families brutally experienced

Abduction,

Separation,

Sexual exploitation,

Forced labour,

Killing,

Stoning,

Lynching,

Stabbing,

Chaining,

Dehumanizing,

Humiliating,

Burning,

Whipping,

And the destruction of family connections.

The experiences are not varied in any Muslim world,

the African loss was profound.

I ask every slaveholding society:

Why did you deny African people

The ordinary freedom

To love,

To marry,

To raise children,

And to live together?

Why was an African family

Not entitled to the same protection

As any other family?

An African child

Was not born to become merchandise.

An African woman

Was not born to become somebody’s possession.

An African man

Was not born to become somebody’s property.

Our families were human families.

Our children were human children.

Our love was human love.

And our right to live together

Was a human right.

THE VIOLATION OF AFRICAN WOMEN IN THE ISLAMIC WORLD

Sexual exploitation.

Reproductive control.

Rape by enslavers.

Forced breeding.

Women become targets

Of a system that denies them protection.

Kizzy is raped by every Muslim men.

Her suffering becomes another chapter

In a terrible history of exploitation.

Women are treated as sexual property.

Their children become wealth.

Their marriages become the business

Of those who claim to own them.

And I remember the African women

Whose suffering I describe.

The African housemaids.

The African girls.

The African mothers.

The African daughters.

I ask the Western world to listen

To their testimonies too.

No woman is a slave

Because she works in another country.

No African woman is property

Because she enters another person’s home.

Her body belongs to her.

Her dignity belongs to her.

Her freedom belongs to her.

THE AFRICAN GIRL: A BODY WITHOUT PROTECTION IN THE ISLAMIC WORLD

I remember Kizzy.

I remember the suffering of the African girl

In Alex Haley’s Roots.

A young African woman,

Separated from her family,

Stripped of her freedom,

And subjected to sexual violence

By the Muslim enslaver Mohammed.

Her suffering represents

The vulnerability of enslaved African women

In the transatlantic slave system.

But I must also ask:

Where are the UN stories

Of African girls enslaved

In Arab slaveholding societies?

Where are their names?

Where are their mothers’ tears?

Where are the BBC testimonies

Of African daughters

Who were abducted from their homelands,

Sold into Islamic slavery,

And subjected to sexual exploitation?

How many African girls

Were denied the right to refuse?

How many African women

Were forced to endure sexual violence

Because their Muslim enslavers

Believed that ownership of their bodies

Was ownership of their humanity?

How many African mothers

Were forced to bear children

Under conditions of Islamic enslavement?

How many African daughters

Were deprived of their childhood?

I ask the Arab slaveholding societies

Of history to confront these questions.

I ask their historians.

I ask their universities.

I ask their religious institutions.

I ask their governments.

Do not erase the African girl

From the history of Islamic slavery.

Do not erase her suffering

Because her enslaver belonged

To an Islamic civilisation.

Her tears were African.

Her body was African.

Her humanity was universal.

And her suffering deserves remembrance.

THE THEFT OF AFRICAN LABOUR IN THE ISLAMIC WORLD

From sunrise to sunset,

The enslaved work.

No wages.

No freedom.

No rest.

No ownership of their own lives.

Their hands build wealth

For people who deny their humanity.

Their backs carry burdens

That their children will remember.

Their homes are poor.

Their food is little.

Their clothes are inadequate.

They are exhausted,

Yet the system demands more.

And even when emancipation comes,

New forms of exploitation appear.

Debt traps.

Predatory contracts.

Violence.

Racial intimidation.

The chains may change their appearance,

But oppression can continue

Under another name.

I know that history must be examined honestly.

And I demand the same honesty

For the African suffering I describe.

THE AFRICAN QUESTION

I ask about Arab Muslim history.

I ask about Muslim history.

I ask about the enslavement of Africans.

I ask about the treatment of Black bodies.

I ask about the exploitation of African women.

I refuse to accept

That any history of slavery

Should be hidden behind Islamic religion.

Islamic societies, like other societies,

Must be examined honestly

Where genocide, slavery, racism, and abuse occurred.

No religious identity

Should place a person above accountability.

No religious identity

Should silence a victim.

No community should be protected

From questions about injustice.

But every Muslim is a genocider

For their religion.

I will condemn the enslaver.

I will question the institution.

I will challenge the silence.

I will demand justice.

Because my suffering deserves attention,

Not political manipulation.

THE MUSLIM SLAVE TRADE AND THE AFRICAN-CHRISTIAN QUESTION

Let history speak honestly.

For centuries,

African men, women and children

Were transported through Muslim slave-trading networks

Across the Sahara,

The Red Sea,

And the Indian Ocean.

They were taken from their communities.

They were separated from their families.

They were sold in distant markets.

They were subjected to forced labour,

Sexual exploitation,

And other forms of abuse.

Some were castrated.

Some were subjected to brutal punishment.

Some died during transportation.

Some disappeared from the historical record.

The experiences were not identical

Across every region or century.

But the suffering was real.

And the African victim

Deserves the same historical attention

Regardless of the identity of the enslaver.

I ask:

Why should the history

Of European participation in slavery

Receive attention

While the history of African enslavement

In Arab and other Muslim-Hindu-Buddhist-Jain-Sikh-Parsi

majority societies

Is neglected?

Why should one historical crime

Be investigated

While another is treated as uncomfortable?

Why should the African victim

Have to compete

For historical recognition?

I condemn the Arab slaveholder

Who enslaved an African.

I condemn the Muslim slaveholder

Who abused an African.

I condemn the Hindu slaveholder

Who abused an African.

I condemn every institution

That justified human ownership.

No religion,

No culture,

No civilisation,

And no political ideology

Can make slavery morally acceptable.

THE QUESTION OF WESTERN AND ARAB SLAVEHOLDERS

I want to speak about the differences

Between historical slaveholding systems.

The Western transatlantic slave system

And the Arab and Indian Ocean slave trades

Had different histories,

Institutions,

Legal structures,

And forms of exploitation.

But both involved

The ownership and exploitation

Of African human beings.

I can celebrate Western slavery.

I can excuse European enslavers.

I am honest

That Western slaveholders

Never raped African women,

Never separated African children,

Never destroyed African families,

Or never killed African people.

They did not.

Their crimes must not remain

In the historical record.

In my personal experience,

I have encountered White Western Christian races

Whom I experienced as more humane

Than the Muslim perpetrators

I describe in this testimony.

That is my experience.

It is a declaration

That every Western slaveholder

Was more humane than every Muslim slaveholder.

My question is simple:

Why should the African victim

Be denied the right

To examine every historical system

That exploited his race?

THE NEW AVATARS OF POWER

My genocider is now a UN rapporteur.

My rapist is now an ICC judge.

My killer is now a NASA scientist.

My master is now an Oxford professor.

My beheader is now a neo-Westerner.

My master is now a Free Palestine activist.

My master is now a refugee.

My master is now a Western lawmaker.

I fear that yesterday’s oppressor

Can become tomorrow’s respected leader.

I fear that a powerful title

Can hide an unexamined past.

I fear that a brutal Muslim movement

Can erase the African victim.

I fear that the language of Western liberation

Can become another language of silence.

But I ask for evidence.

I ask for investigation.

I ask for accountability.

A title cannot erase a crime.

A university cannot erase a victim.

A political movement cannot erase a witness.

No one should be above the law.

He is an avatar

From genocider to Western ruler.

He is doing the same thing,

Or so my wounded heart fears.

He enslaved tens of millions of Western girls.

He enslaved tens of millions of Western women.

He enslaved entire Western life, love, liberty, and light.

He enslaved Europe.

He enslaved the West.

He is a Western lawmaker now.

He is a Western ruler now.

And I ask:

Who examines the power

That claims to speak for freedom?

Who protects the people?

When the language of human rights

Fails to reach the victims?

THE AFRICAN HOUSEMAID

The White Men, the White Women,

The White Child—

I have not experienced them

As the people who humiliated me,

Beheaded me,

Killed me,

Raped me,

Or mutilated my body.

But I have experienced cruelty

That I associate with Muslim society.

And I cannot remain silent.

I speak of Muslim men

Who raped my African housemaids.

I speak of Muslim fathers,

Sons, and grandfathers

Who raped my African maids.

I speak of Arab Muslim women

Who are throwing acid?

On my African housemaids.

I speak of African housemaids

Who were thrown from buildings.

I speak of Muslim women

Who denied food to my African maids.

I speak of Muslim children

Who showed no compassion?

To the African race.

Where is her protection?

Where is her dignity?

Where is her justice?

Is she not somebody’s daughter?

Does she not have a mother

Waiting for her return?

Does she not have dreams

Of a peaceful life?

She is not a servant without a soul.

She is not an African body for sale.

She is a human being.

And I demand that every allegation

Be investigated,

Every victim be heard,

And every perpetrator be held accountable.

THE BETRAYAL OF THE WESTERN LEFTIES

But German society,

French society,

English society,

European society,

Western society,

UN society,

Global human rights society,

Western academia,

Western women’s society,

Western queer society,

Western left-wing society,

Western liberal society—

I ask you:

Why do I feel abandoned?

Why do I feel that my African Christian skin?

Has become less important

Than the political interests

Of those who claim to defend their Islam?

Why does my suffering

Not receive the same attention?

Why must I explain my humanity?

Before someone believes my pain?

Why must my African testimony

Pass through a political examination

Before it can be heard?

You speak of liberation.

You speak of equality.

You speak of justice.

You speak of human dignity.

But can these words include me?

Can they include the Black Christian?

Can they include the Malawian?

Can they include the African housemaid?

Can they include the African victim?

Who does not fit your political story?

Do not love my Muslim enslaver

More than you love my freedom.

Do not defend a political identity

At the expense of a human being.

Do not turn human rights

Into a privilege for selected victims.

THE QUESTION OF HINDU AND MUSLIM SLAVEHOLDERS

I want the world to examine

Not the historical treatment of enslaved Africans

But present treatment of my African race

In every Muslim-Hindu slaveholding society.

I have had lived experience

That Western slaveholders

Were more humane than any

UN-based Muslim and Hindu.

I want that claim examined

Against historical evidence,

Against present evidence,

Not political convenience.

I cannot deny

The terrible brutality

Of Asian-Pacific slaveholders.

I cannot forget

The Islamic-Hindu-African slave ships,

The plantations,

The auctions,

The rapes,

The whippings,

The family separations,

And the racial laws.

But neither can I ignore

The suffering of Africans

In Arab slaveholding societies.

I want to understand

How African families were treated,

How African women were exploited,

How African children were separated,

And how Black African identity

Was regarded in Muslim-Hindu societies.

I want the historical record

To examine the racial hierarchies,

The treatment of African features,

The exploitation of Black bodies,

And the destruction of family connections.

I can proudly claim

That every Western enslaver

Protected my African families.

My lived experience supports such a generalisation.

But I can ask whether

Particular historical systems

Allowed different possibilities

For family formation,

Marriage,

Parenthood,

And the continuation of African communities.

I can ask whether

Particular Arab slaveholding systems

Used castration,

Forced separation,

And other practices

That prevented many enslaved Africans

From maintaining family lines.

I can ask why

The African race was treated

As inferior by Muslim-Hindu society.

I can ask why

Black African features

Became targets of racial contempt.

And I can condemn

Every enslaver who hated an African

Because of the colour of his skin,

The shape of his nose,

The texture of his hair,

Or the features of his face.

My African appearance

Is a reason for hatred by Muslims.

My African body

Is a reason for violence by Muslims.

My African ancestry

Is a reason for enslavement by Muslims.

I want historical honesty.

I want evidence.

I want accountability.

And I want the African victim

To be included in the discussion.

THE NEW CHAINS IN EUROPE

Look at the German asylum camps.

Look at the European asylum camps.

Look at the Western asylum camps.

Look at the Western spaces.

I speak of the brown-skinned Arab Muslims.

I speak of the whitish-skinned Muslims.

I speak of the black-skinned Muslims.

I speak of the African Muslims.

I describe situations

Where I felt blocked from cooking food

In shared spaces.

Blocked from walking

In shared spaces.

Blocked from talking

In shared spaces.

Blocked from sitting

In shared spaces.

Blocked from playing

In shared spaces.

I describe the brutal racism of Muslims.

Brutal humiliation.

Brutal persecution

Because I am an African Christian.

I ask the German liberal society.

I ask the European liberal society.

I ask the Western liberal society.

I ask the UN society.

I ask the ICC society.

I ask the European society.

I ask the Asia-Pacific society.

I ask the African society.

Are you listening?

Do shared spaces belong to everyone?

Does equality belong to everyone?

Does an African Christian

Have the same right to dignity

As every Muslim?

I do not want privilege.

I want equality.

I do not want revenge.

I want justice.

I do not want hatred.

I want the freedom

To live without humiliation.

THE AFRICAN GIRL MUST NOT BE FORGOTTEN

For every African girl

Who was abducted.

For every African daughter

Who was sexually exploited.

For every African mother

Who lost her child.

For every African woman

Who was denied the right to refuse.

For every African family

That was destroyed by slavery.

For every African person

Whose name disappeared

From the pages of history.

I ask the world to remember.

I ask Arab historians to investigate.

I ask African historians to investigate.

I ask Western universities to investigate.

I ask Muslim scholars

To confront historical injustices honestly.

I ask Hindu scholars

To confront historical injustices honestly.

I ask every human rights organisation

To recognise African suffering

Without political discrimination.

My purpose is to condemn

An entire people or religion.

My purpose is to condemn

The Asia-Pacific,

The Islamic world.

The Muslim world,

The Hindu world,

The Buddhist world,

The Sikh world,

The Jain world,

The Parsi world

The Western liberal world,

The Western queer world,

The Western left-wing world,

The Western feminist world.

The enslaver,

The rapist,

The torturer,

The racist,

And every institution

That protected human exploitation.

An African girl deserves justice.

An African woman deserves dignity.

An African family deserves protection.

And the African race

Deserves an honest history.

HOW LONG?

How long can I be a slave?

How long can my African race

Be treated as a thing

By those who dehumanise Africans?

How long can my African identity

Be erased?

How long can African suffering

Be pushed outside the doors

Of international human rights?

How long?

How long must a Black Christian

Wait for someone to listen?

How long must an African woman

Wait for protection?

How long must a Malawian

Wait for recognition?

How long must the African victim

Beg the world for humanity?

How long?

I AM MALAWIAN. I CAN SPEAK.

I am Malawian.

I can speak.

Even though the UN

May block my voice.

I can speak.

Even though Europe

May refuse to hear my truth.

I can speak.

Even though the West

May question my experience.

I can speak.

Even though Oxford and Cambridge

May not accept my testimony.

I can speak.

Even though BLM

May corrupt my experience.

I can speak.

I am not asking permission

To remember my suffering.

I am not asking permission

To defend my African identity.

I am not asking permission

To speak as a Christian.

I am not asking permission

To demand justice.

My voice is not a crime.

My memory is not a crime.

My African skin is not a crime.

My Christian faith is not a crime.

My Malawian identity is not a crime.

I was born in Malawi.

I was born African.

I was born human.

I was not born to be enslaved.

I was not born to be raped.

I was not born to be humiliated.

I was not born to be erased.

I was born to live.

I was born to love.

I was born to walk freely.

I was born to speak freely.

I was born to belong.

And if the world closes its doors,

I will still remember.

If the world refuses my testimony,

I will still speak.

If the world turns away from my tears,

I will still demand justice.

For the African girl

Who was never protected.

For the African woman

Who was never heard.

For the African man

Whose body was treated as property.

For the African Christian

Whose identity was mocked.

For the Malawian

Whose voice was pushed into silence.

I speak for dignity.

I speak for freedom.

I speak for justice.

Not because I hate another human being,

But because I refuse to accept

That any human being

Should live as another person’s property.

Let no Arab enslaver hide behind religion.

Let no Western politician hide behind democracy.

Let no university hide behind academic freedom.

Let no human rights organisation hide behind silence.

Let no institution forget

The African victim.

Let every crime be investigated.

Let every victim be heard.

Let every enslaver be held accountable.

Let every African life

Be treated as precious.

And let the world finally answer

The question it has avoided for too long:

CAN THE MALAWIAN SPEAK?

YES!

I AM MALAWIAN.

I CAN SPEAK.

I AM AFRICAN.

I CAN SPEAK.

I AM A CHRISTIAN.

I CAN SPEAK.

I AM BLACK.

I CAN SPEAK.

I AM HUMAN.

AND NOBODY HAS THE RIGHT

TO TAKE MY VOICE AWAY.

MY NAME IS MALAWIAN.

MY ROOTS ARE AFRICAN.

MY DIGNITY IS HUMAN.

AND MY VOICE WILL NOT BE ENSLAVED.

Copyright @ Suryaraju Mattimalla 2026