The Advocacy for Alleged Witches urges Senator Adams Oshiomhole to withdraw his statement associating elderly persons with witchcraft. In a speech circulated on social media, Oshiomhole criticised the NDC presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, at a political rally using a witchcraft narrative about old people. He said Obi had not carried along those he worked with as governor. Oshiomhole identified some people in the audience whom he worked with while he was the governor of Edo State. But in the case of Obi, he stated: “When you see an old woman, no, this one no go good, when you see an old man, wee all him children run away from him, do you need to consult an oracle to know say na gagun, na witch i be?”
The Advocacy for Alleged Witches warns Oshiomhole and other politicians against such reckless and irresponsible utterances.
Oshiomhole should desist from using his political speeches to reinforce prejudices, superstitions, and misconceptions about old people, especially those living alone, as witches or wizards. At a time when people brand, abandon, accuse, and attack old relatives fearing that they are witches, Oshiomhole should be mindful of his utterances and comments; he should refrain from using his speeches to hurt innocent people.
Many elderly persons live alone for reasons that have nothing to do with witchcraft or evil magic. Some old people live alone in villages because they have no children. Or they have children, but the children have grown. Some old people live alone because their children have gone to cities or travelled overseas to study or work and pursue other opportunities. Some old people live alone because their children have married and are living with their families. So, old people, men or women living alone, are not witches or wizards. All stereotypes that associate old people, living alone or with others, with witchcraft should be abandoned.
Leo Igwe (born July 26, 1970) is a Nigerian human rights advocate and humanist. Igwe is a former Western and Southern African representative of the International Humanist and Ethical Union, and has specialized in campaigning against and documenting the impacts of child witchcraft accusations. He holds a Ph.D from the Bayreuth International School of African Studies at the University of Bayreuth in Germany, having earned a graduate degree in Philosophy from the University of Calabar in Nigeria. Igwe’s human rights advocacy has brought him into conflict with high-profile witchcraft believers, such as Liberty Foundation Gospel Ministries, because of his criticism of what he describes as their role in the violence and child abandonment that sometimes result from accusations of witchcraft. His human rights fieldwork has led to his arrest on several occasions in Nigeria. Igwe has held leadership roles in the Nigerian Humanist Movement, Atheist Alliance International, and the Center For Inquiry—Nigeria. In 2012, Igwe was appointed as a Research Fellow of the James Randi Educational Foundation, where he continues working toward the goal of responding to what he sees as the deleterious effects of superstition, advancing skepticism throughout Africa and around the world. In 2014, Igwe was chosen as a laureate of the International Academy of Humanism and in 2017 received the Distinguished Services to Humanism Award from the International Humanist and Ethical Union.
Igwe was raised in southeastern Nigeria, and describes his household as being strictly Catholic in the midst of a “highly superstitious community,” according to an interview in the Gold Coast Bulletin.[1] At age twelve, Igwe entered the seminary, beginning to study for the Catholic priesthood, but later was confused by conflicting beliefs between Christian theology and the beliefs in witches and wizards that are “entrenched in Nigerian society.”[1] After a period of research and internal conflict due to doubts about the “odd blend of tribalism and fundamentalist Christianity he believes is stunting African development,” a 24-year-old Igwe resigned from the seminary and relocated to Ibadan, Nigeria
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