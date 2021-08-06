By Leo Igwe

The Advocacy for Alleged Witches (AfAW) commends the government of Cross River State for sacking a notorious witch hunter and bloodletter, Mr. Thomas Obi Tawo aka General Iron. In a press statement signed by the special adviser to the governor on media and publicity, Christian Ita, the dismissal of Mr. Obi Tawo, who is the special adviser to the governor on forest security is with immediate effect. General Iron has been asked to hand over every government property in his care to the office of the chief of staff to the governor. General Iron has been linked to many cases of violent attacks, murder, abduction and disappearance of innocent citizens in the state.

Last year he led some witch hunters to abduct, torture, and lynch about 15 persons in Boki in central Cross River. The victims, which included his mother and other relatives, sustained serious injuries. At least two of the victims have died. Unfortunately, Mr. Obi Tawo or any of those implicated in this atrocious incident has yet to be arrested or prosecuted. Recently General Iron reportedly led some thugs to beat up an ex-lawmaker, Mark Obi. Mark Obi is currently under intensive care at a local hospital.

The sacking of this criminally minded individual is long overdue. The dismissal should mark the beginning of the end of the nightmare that this despicable individual has masterminded over the years. Mr Thomas Obi Tawo is evil. General Iron is a monstrous individual who should be languishing in jail. It is hoped that his dismissal by the government of Cross River State would, at last, pave the way for justice for victims of Boki witch hunts. Mr. Obi Tawo has used his position as a government official to act above the law and shield himself from prosecution and accountability. Now he has been relieved of the position, the police and the government of Cross River should ensure that Mr. Thomas Obi Tawo is arrested and prosecuted without delay

Leo Igwe directs Advocacy for Alleged Witches.