LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Prominent businessman, Master Abdul, has distanced himself from the MK93 Billion loan authorization bill to Parliament.

Amidst the scandal, which has gotten a Presidential Aide arrested plus losing his job, there have been allegations from the rumour mills that the businessman had a hand in smuggling the bill because he stood to benefit from the subsequent projects.

The rumours that have been making rounds on social media say Master tried to persuade the erstwhile ruling Democratic Progressive Party to authorize the borrowing of money from Axim Bank for the construction of houses for security agencies, but was turned down through the Ministry of Finance.

The claims further say Master Abdul started to engage fellow Indians who own Baroda Bank where he has shares.

However, the businessman has expressed concern over the falsehood which he say is in bad light.

“It’s sickening to have people dragging my name and that of my businesses into mud over an issue that is none of my concern. I have never facilitated any drafting of any bill let alone smuggle it to Parliament,” said Abdul.

Adding: “Those championing these rumours have sinister motives to injure our persona and businesses. This is evil i must say.”

Abdul further added that it is shocking for some information peddlers to be associating him with such a contentious issue.

“This is all about my business enemies trying to throw me off balance. I subscribe to clean business dealings and would not be naïve to dip my hand into issues that are out of my jurisdiction.”

Abdul has since vowed to clear his name using all necessary means including legal redress against those spreading such rumours.

Of late, Malawian courts have been very tough on social media bullying.

Few weeks ago, the Lilongwe Chief Resident Magistrates Court convicted and sentenced to jail Ignatius Kamwanje over a social media platform Facebook post in which he had alleged that money was being stolen from National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc client’s accounts.

Another prominent facebook influencer was ordered by the court few days ago to publicly apologized for tarnishing the image of son of Malawi President.