BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has contributed MK26.4 million towards the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) 2026 Cross Country Competition, which brought together soldiers from various military barracks across the country.

The competition, held at Gymkhana Club in Zomba on Friday, provided service personnel with an opportunity to demonstrate their athletic abilities and compete in different disciplines.

Speaking at the event, NBM plc Head of Corporate Banking, Bernard Masi, said the Bank considered it important to support the competition in recognition of the significant role MDF plays in the country.

He described the sporting contests as exciting and competitive, particularly commending the female participants for their determination and strong performances.

“NBM Plc is also the official sponsor of the Scorchers. So, it was quite exciting to see how competitive the women performed at the tournament and the competition,” he said.

Masi further described MDF as one of the bank’s key partners and reaffirmed NBM plc’s commitment to supporting its sporting activities.

“This is not the first time we have sponsored them and surely, it is not the last time. We will continue sponsoring future events as our key partner,” he said.

In his remarks, the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) Chief of Training, Brigadier General Lawrence Okomaatani Mambo, said the competition played an important role in promoting unity among soldiers, improving physical fitness and preparing athletes for the national cross-country competition.

“The performance was impressive, especially considering that the winner managed to break a record. This shows that our athletes are improving. We thank NBM plc for their sponsorship, which has made the tournament possible,” said Mambo

In the men’s 10-kilometre race, Clement Banda of 3 Malawi Rifles (3MR) at Moyale Barracks, finished first in 33 minutes and 17 seconds, earning K1 million.

For breaking the record of 33 minutes and 39 seconds, Banda received an additional K2 million plus a promotion to Lance Corporal in recognition of his achievement.

In the women’s race, Chifundo Chadza of 1 Malawi Rifles (1MR) at Cobbe Barracks, finished first in 46 minutes and 27 seconds, receiving K1 million.