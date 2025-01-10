NBM plc pumps MK11 Million into MDF Cross Country Competition

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has donated MK11 million to the 2025 Malawi Defence Force (MDF) Cross Country Competition taking place at the Mzuzu Golf Course,

The competition has approximately 230 athletes from various MDF units nationwide competing for top honours.

Speaking when presenting the cheque on Thursday NBM plc Mzuzu Service Centre Manager, Samson Mzungu, underscored the bank’s dedication to supporting initiatives that enhance community well-being, particularly through sports.

“Such competitions promote interaction among our soldiers and support their health, which is our concern. We will continue supporting sports and other sectors because we value MDF’s support to the Bank,” said Mzungu.

In his remarks Brigadier General Luke Yetala, MDF’s Chief of Training, expressed gratitude to NBM, describing the support as timely and essential and further appealed to other organizations to contribute to the success of such initiatives.

“These activities are not just entertainment. They enhance our operations, foster teamwork, and prepare soldiers for national and international competitions. Sports teach leadership and teamwork, critical skills for soldiers.

“Beyond that, we contribute to national development goals like the Malawi 2063 agenda, which emphasizes a healthy nation,” said Yetala.

Captain John Kaputa, MDF’s Technical Advisor for Sports, highlighted that the competition plays a pivotal role in preparing athletes for national events organized by the Athletics Association of Malawi (AAM), and the best-performing runners will enter intensive training camps to gear up for future competitions.

“We aim to win more medals at national competitions. We are identifying the best talent, focusing on both male and female athletes in the 10-kilometre race categories,” said Kaputa.

The competition has a MK39 million budget, with NBM’s contribution alleviating a significant financial burden to a platform that scouts exceptional athletes to represent the MDF in senior national cross-country events.