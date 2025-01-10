Embattled DPP central region Veep Alfred Gangata faces warrant of arrest for forgery, tax documents falsehood

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Chief Resident Magistrate seating in Lilongwe has issued a warrant of arrest for embattled opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Central Vice President Alfred Gangata for forgery and tax documents falsehood.

The embattled Gangata committed between July 2017 and June 2018.

Gangata faces warrant of arrest

The warrant of arrest is in line with Sections 96, 98 and 99 of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Code.

According to the warrant of arrest dated January 10, 2024, Gangata, owner of Master Security Services, prepared a false document of tax for biding a tender advertised by Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR).

The first count is falsifying records Contrary to Section 112(4)(c) of the Taxation Act while the second offence is forgery Contrary to Section 356 of the Penal Code.

The two cases have been filed by Malawi Ravenue Authority (MRA).

“Alfred Ruwan Gangata, between July, 2017 and June, 2018, prepared a false Malawi Revenue Authority document namely Tax Clearance Certificate (TCC) number MRA/MTO- LIL/000952 bearing the name Alfred Ruwani Gangata trading as Master Security Service in order to meet the bidding process requirement advertised by Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR)”, reads the statement in part..

The warrant of arrest comes barely months after court declared him bankruptcy for failing to pay MK10 million balance for a vehicle he bought in 2020.