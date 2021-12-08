LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Following the arrest of Former Malawi Minister of Finance and Former Ruling Top Official Joseph Mwanamvekha, this publication understands that there are warrants of arrest for opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) gurus including Ben Phiri, Goddall Gondwe, and others.

Phiri who is also Thyolo Central legislator said police stormed his Blantyre residence on Tuesday afternoon, December 7, 2021 to arrest him but didn’t find him as he is currently in the Capital, Lilongwe.

Phiri affirmed that he engaged the police officers over the phone and he came to realize about his warrant of arrest. He has agreed to surrender himself at Area 30 Police Headquarters, Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, Mwanamveka’s arrest comes barely hours after Attorney General, Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda, told journalists in Lilongwe that he has recommended investigations into how Malawi Savings Bank (MSB) was sold six years ago.

There are reports that a string of other arrests of former government officials could soon be rounded up in relation to this matter.

More to come….

