LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police Service are still hunting for three suspects who escaped from custody at Lilongwe Magistrate’s Court last month on November 26.

The 3 are identified as 23-year-old Phinious Banda, 24-year-old Wiseman Patrick and 31-year-old Ackim Chalera escaped during former UTM youth director Bon Kalindo’s demonstrations in the capital Lilongwe.

The police report shows that the three suspects were taken from Maula Prison where they were on remand to court for trial on various charges.

While waiting to be taken into the court room, the trio and others were kept in court cells at the mentioned magistrate court.

The Lilongwe Magistrate Court offices are situated close to Lilongwe District Council offices.

According to the police report the trio escaped by joining the Malawi Sali Bwino protests which were held in the city on the same day.

