Zelensky warns-“Don’t strengthen Putin”

KYIV-(MaraviPost)-Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged the United States and its Western allies not to ease pressure on Russia, warning that concessions to President Vladimir Putin could strengthen Moscow’s ability to continue its war against Ukraine.

In a report based on an interview conducted by CNN journalists Christiane Amanpour and Ivana Kottasová, Zelensky addressed worsening relations with US President Donald Trump, the future of Western sanctions and the growing diplomatic pressure to negotiate an end to the conflict.

Zelensky sought to lower the political temperature with Washington, insisting that his disagreement with Trump was not personal, even as he opposed moves that could weaken efforts to isolate Russia.

“My attitude to Putin is very clear,” Zelensky said, warning that lifting sanctions would make the Russian leader stronger and undermine Ukraine’s position.

The diplomatic dispute has intensified following decisions by the Trump administration involving Russian energy purchases and sanctions, alongside reported disruptions to Ukraine’s access to critical satellite communications and military support.

Trump has defended his approach, arguing that additional sanctions could complicate delicate negotiations and undermine prospects for securing a peace agreement.

The American president has also portrayed recent diplomatic contacts as evidence that a settlement may be approaching, while Russian attacks against Ukraine and continuing disagreements over territory cast doubt on the prospects for an immediate breakthrough.

Zelensky expressed deep scepticism about Putin’s intentions, accusing the Russian leader of treating peace negotiations as a strategic game while Ukrainian civilians and soldiers continue to pay the price.

“Putin is playing, you know, he is a player,” Zelensky said, arguing that Ukraine’s partners must avoid giving Moscow an advantage that could leave his country more vulnerable.

His comments came amid renewed diplomatic activity, including discussions between US envoy Steve Witkoff and Putin in St Petersburg, following Witkoff’s meeting with Zelensky in Norway.

Although Putin reportedly agreed to further talks, the Ukrainian president questioned whether Moscow was genuinely prepared to end the war, particularly while Russia continues to pursue territorial demands.

Zelensky indicated that freezing the current front lines could provide a starting point for a ceasefire, halt further bloodshed and create space for negotiations, but firmly rejected surrendering Ukrainian territory under Kyiv’s control.

He stressed that the dispute was not simply about the size of land involved, but about the people who live there and the sacrifices made to defend Ukraine’s independence.

The Ukrainian leader also maintained that territories occupied by Russia would not be recognised as Russian land, signalling that any settlement would face serious obstacles if Moscow continued to insist on its territorial claims.

Meanwhile, questions remain over the restoration of Ukraine’s access to advanced satellite communications operated by SpaceX, despite statements from Trump that military-grade connectivity had been restored.

Information from sources familiar with the situation suggested that service improvements were not uniform and that some Ukrainian units still lacked the connectivity required to counter certain incoming threats effectively.

Ukraine is also facing a shortage of interceptor missiles, leaving its forces struggling to respond to incoming Russian ballistic missiles even when warning information is available.

Against this backdrop, Zelensky announced a new Finnish support package worth €300 million, alongside closer cooperation on satellite capabilities and assistance for Ukraine’s logistics and energy infrastructure.

He welcomed the support but warned that Ukraine’s air-defence requirements remained far greater than the assistance currently available from its European partners.

Zelensky identified two central priorities for Ukraine’s allies: maintaining sanctions pressure on Putin and supplying more capable missiles to defend Ukrainian territory.

The unfolding dispute presents Washington with a difficult balancing act between pursuing a negotiated settlement and ensuring that diplomatic concessions do not leave Ukraine exposed to further Russian aggression.

For Kyiv, the central question is whether negotiations can deliver a lasting peace without rewarding territorial conquest or giving Moscow the military and economic advantage to continue the war.