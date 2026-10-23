Zambia hands over 14 hectares for new COMESA headquarters in Lusaka

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-Zambia has handed over title to 14 hectares of land for the construction of a new headquarters for the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), in a move aimed at giving the 21-member bloc a modern, fit-for-purpose base.

President Hakainde Hichilema handed over the Certificate of Title to President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe, who is Chairperson of the COMESA Authority, during the 25th COMESA Summit of Heads of State and Government held in Harare on 22nd October 2026.

According to a press statement issued by Zambia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the land is situated along the Lusaka Airport Road and is valued at more than US$7 million.

As host of the COMESA Secretariat, Zambia said it has increased the allocation from an initial 10 acres to 14 hectares.

The site is expected to accommodate the COMESA Headquarters building, a 200-room hotel and a 1,000-capacity conference facility, among other amenities.

In October 2025, the COMESA Secretariat signed a US$140 million framework agreement with China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited for the financing and construction of the new headquarters.

A ground-breaking ceremony will be held in due course and is expected to be graced by President Hichilema and President Mnangagwa in his capacity as Chairperson of the COMESA Authority, the statement said.

Speaking prior to the handover, President Hichilema called on COMESA Member States to take deliberate measures to increase intra-COMESA trade by addressing barriers to trade, improving connectivity and facilitating seamless movement of goods, services and people across the region.

He urged Member States to work towards non-stop border posts and more efficient border management systems to reduce delays, lower the cost of doing business and accelerate movement of goods and services across the COMESA region.

He further underscored the importance of regional investment and value addition, noting that Member States should increasingly invest together, build regional value chains and transform abundant natural and agricultural resources into higher-value products.

Zambia’s Grow Zambia Agenda, anchored on expanding productive sectors including agriculture, livestock, tourism, mining and energy, provides a building block for the broader COMESA growth agenda and regional economic transformation, he said.

President Hichilema stressed that deeper regional integration must ultimately translate into tangible benefits for citizens through increased production, expanded trade, job creation and greater business opportunities.

Speaking earlier, outgoing Chairperson of the COMESA Authority, President William Samoei Ruto of Kenya, commended Zambia for increasing the land allocation, noting that the gesture demonstrated Zambia’s commitment to providing the Secretariat with modern and fit-for-purpose infrastructure.

President Ruto said the development of the new headquarters would contribute towards strengthening institutional capacity of COMESA and support implementation of its strategic priorities under its 2026-2030 Medium-Term Strategic Plan.

The 25th Summit is being held in Zimbabwe under the theme “One Market, One Future: Advancing Inclusive Industrialisation, Investment and Regional Integration in COMESA.” President Mnangagwa has taken over the Chairmanship of the COMESA Authority from President Ruto.

The statement was signed by Zambia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hon. Mulambo Haimbe, S.C., M.P, in Harare.