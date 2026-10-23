Candid reminder to MCP: Malawians voted out Chakwera while grappling with fuel, forex, food criseses

Malawians went to the polls on 16 September 2025 when the country was already facing serious challenges.

Some voters went to cast their ballots straight from fuel queues.

Others were struggling to put food on the table, hospitals were facing drug shortages, and foreign exchange was scarce.

In case the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has forgotten, let us remind them of the conditions Malawians were living under when they voted.

This is not a justification for the problems Malawians are facing today. Citizens deserve solutions, and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government must take responsibility for addressing the challenges confronting the country.

However, the MCP has no moral grounds to pretend that it left Malawi in perfect condition or that it has all the answers when these problems were already affecting Malawians before the September 2025 elections.

Malawians voted for the DPP because they believed it could provide solutions and turn around the country’s fortunes.

Today, the expectation remains the same: Malawians want solutions, not excuses.

The DPP government must rise to the occasion, address the fuel and forex shortages, improve access to essential medicines and ease the cost of living.

The past may explain how Malawi arrived at this point, but it cannot be an excuse for failing to act.

For the DPP honey, Malawians voted for change. Now they want to see results.