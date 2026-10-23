Museveni commissions grandson Ruhamya Kainerugaba as army officer

KAMPALA-(MaraviPost)-Uganda’s long-serving President Yoweri Museveni has formally commissioned his grandson into the national army, marking the entry of a third generation of his family into the military’s officer corps.

Ruhamya Kainerugaba was commissioned as a second lieutenant during a graduation ceremony for 280 cadets at the Uganda Military Academy in Kabamba, which was presided over by his grandfather.

He is the son of General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who currently serves as Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces and head of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).

According to Ugandan media outlets Pulse Uganda and Tuko News, Ruhamya finished his officer training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom in August, together with fellow Ugandan cadet Andrew Bakira. His father is also a Sandhurst graduate, having completed his course there in 2000.

General Muhoozi marked the occasion on X, calling the UPDF “God’s Army” and asking for God’s blessings for his son as he starts his military career.

The commissioning has renewed debate in Uganda about the concentration of power within the first family and the future of political succession.

Museveni, 81, has led Uganda since 1986 after a five-year bush war, making him one of Africa’s longest-serving presidents. He is widely expected to stand again in the 2026 general election.

His son Muhoozi, 51, has risen quickly to the top of the military hierarchy and in recent years has become increasingly outspoken on political matters on social media, fueling speculation that he is being prepared to succeed his father. Both men have publicly denied that any dynastic succession plan exists.

Observers say the sight of a sitting president commissioning his own grandson into an army commanded by his son raises questions about the separation between family and state institutions.

Critics, including opposition leaders and civil society groups in Kampala, argue the move reinforces perceptions that the army is being turned into a family institution. They say it undermines efforts to build a professional, non-partisan force.

Those close to the family counter that Ruhamya earned his commission through merit after completing the same rigorous training at Sandhurst required of British and international officer cadets.

The UPDF has not announced where the newly commissioned second lieutenant will be deployed.

The British academy has historically trained a number of Ugandan officers as part of the UK’s defence engagement in East Africa.

The development comes as the UPDF remains heavily engaged in regional security operations in Somalia and the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, while facing criticism at home over its involvement in domestic politics.