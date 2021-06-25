Museveni grooms son Muhoozi Kainerugaba for presidency

KAMPALA-(MaraviPost)-Uganda’s president Yoweri Museveni who is also the commander in chief of the armed forces has appointed Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba as the new commander land forces in the UPDF.

According to the changes announced on Thursday, Muhoozi who has been the Special Forces commander will now be replaced by Brig Peter Chandia who has been his deputy.

At Bombo, the UPDF land forces headquarters, Kainerugaba replaces Lt Gen Peter Elwelu who has been appointed as the new deputy Chief of Defence Forces.

The changes take immediate effect, according to Museveni’s message.

Muhoozi was appointed back to the Special Forces Command in December last year in sweeping changes that President Museveni, who is also the commander in chief of the armed forces made in the security set up of the country.

The latest changes mean that the First Son spent only six months in his second stint as the commander of the UPDF elite unit mandated to protect the president and members of the first family.

Source: https://nilepost.co.ug