When universities protect their reputation instead of sexual assault survivors

NEW YORK-(MaraviPost)-American universities are facing serious questions about their commitment to student safety, justice and institutional accountability following allegations that Cornell University mishandled a sexual assault case involving a former student identified as Jane Doe.

At the heart of the controversy is a troubling question that extends far beyond Cornell University: can educational institutions genuinely protect students when the same institutions are responsible for investigating allegations that threaten their reputations?

According to the account of the case, Jane Doe reported in 2024 that she had been sexually assaulted by seven men while incapacitated at a fraternity house, prompting Cornell to initiate an internal investigation that continued for several months.

The former student ultimately left the university without completing her degree, saying the process had failed to provide the accountability and sense of safety she sought, while no criminal charges were brought against the men she accused.

She is now suing Cornell over its handling of the case, although the allegations and the university’s response must be assessed through the appropriate legal process rather than treated as proof of criminal guilt.

The case nevertheless raises significant questions about whether university disciplinary mechanisms are sufficiently independent, accessible and responsive to the needs of students who report sexual violence.

Universities exist not merely to award degrees and conduct research but also to create environments in which students can pursue education without fear of violence, intimidation or institutional indifference.

When students believe that reporting sexual assault could expose them to further distress, bureaucratic obstruction or reputational attacks, the promise of a safe learning environment becomes difficult to defend.

The central concern is that institutional procedures can sometimes function less as mechanisms for justice than as systems for containing complaints and limiting damage to an organisation’s public image.

This is a serious issue that deserves scrutiny because universities exercise considerable authority over students’ academic futures, access to accommodation, disciplinary records and continued participation in campus life.

Students who report sexual violence may therefore find themselves navigating systems controlled by the very institutions they expect to protect them.

The imbalance of power can become particularly pronounced when the complainant is a young student with limited financial resources, little knowledge of legal procedures and no independent support network.

In such circumstances, an institution’s response can determine whether a survivor feels able to continue studying, seek professional assistance or pursue a complaint through the appropriate authorities.

The problem is compounded when reporting procedures require survivors to recount traumatic experiences repeatedly to different administrators, investigators and campus officials.

Although detailed information may be necessary for a fair investigation, institutions should minimise unnecessary repetition, explain why information is required and ensure that interviews are conducted sensitively.

A process that is technically compliant with institutional rules can still fail survivors if it ignores the psychological consequences of reporting sexual violence.

Trauma-informed procedures should therefore be treated as an essential component of institutional responsibility rather than a public-relations slogan.

Such procedures include offering clear information about available options, protecting confidentiality where legally appropriate, providing access to independent support services and avoiding unnecessary delays.

They also require investigators to distinguish between supporting a complainant and prejudging the outcome of an allegation.

Protecting survivors does not mean abandoning due process, denying accused individuals a fair hearing or assuming that every allegation has already been proven.

Rather, it means establishing a system in which complaints are taken seriously, evidence is assessed impartially, decisions are explained and appropriate action follows when misconduct is substantiated.

This distinction is crucial because justice must protect complainants from institutional neglect while safeguarding the rights of all parties involved.

Survey findings indicate that sexual violence remains a significant concern on American university campuses.

A 2025 Cornell University survey found that 35 percent of undergraduate women respondents reported experiencing non-consensual sexual contact involving force or incapacitation since enrolling at the university.

A 2025 Michigan State University survey found that approximately one in five undergraduate women had experienced sexual assault since enrolling.

These findings point to the importance of examining campus safety beyond individual cases, although survey results must be interpreted in light of their methodology, sample composition and definitions of sexual violence.

Research has also highlighted extremely low reporting rates for sexual violence, with one United States Department of Justice study indicating that fewer than five percent of completed and attempted rapes were reported to police.

Low reporting rates highlight a major challenge for policymakers, university leaders and law enforcement agencies because official complaint figures may not capture the full extent of sexual violence.

Survivors may remain silent because of fear, shame, concerns about retaliation, uncertainty about whether they will be believed or anxiety about the consequences for their education and personal relationships.

Some may also lack confidence in authorities or fear that reporting will expose them to intrusive questioning without delivering meaningful protection.

Universities should respond to these barriers by making reporting options understandable, ensuring that support is available without unnecessary administrative hurdles and clearly explaining the limits of confidentiality.

They should also ensure that students can obtain independent advice before deciding whether to pursue an internal disciplinary complaint, a criminal report or both.

One of the most important lessons from the Cornell controversy is that institutional independence matters.

When university administrators investigate allegations against members of their own campus community, they may face competing responsibilities involving student welfare, employment relationships, legal exposure and institutional reputation.

Even where administrators act in good faith, these competing pressures can undermine public confidence if the process lacks transparency and credible external oversight.

Independent review mechanisms can help address this problem by examining whether institutions followed established procedures, responded promptly and treated complainants fairly.

Universities should also publish appropriately anonymised information about complaint outcomes, investigation timelines and institutional improvements without exposing survivors’ identities or compromising legitimate privacy interests.

Confidentiality is essential in sexual violence cases, but it should not become a blanket justification for concealing institutional failures.

The public has a legitimate interest in knowing whether universities are meeting their safeguarding responsibilities, while individual survivors retain a legitimate interest in controlling the disclosure of sensitive personal information.

Achieving that balance requires careful policies, independent oversight and clear distinctions between protecting personal privacy and shielding institutions from accountability.

Another important concern is the gap between universities’ public commitments and the practical experiences of students attempting to report abuse.

Many institutions promote awareness campaigns, consent education, anti-discrimination policies and mandatory staff training, but such initiatives cannot substitute for effective investigation and support systems.

A university may display prominent messages promising a zero-tolerance approach to sexual violence while still leaving students uncertain about where to report an incident or what will happen after they do.

The credibility of such commitments depends on whether students can access assistance promptly, receive consistent information and obtain meaningful protection against retaliation.

Institutional performance should therefore be measured not by the number of awareness posters displayed or online compliance courses completed but by the accessibility, fairness and effectiveness of its response mechanisms.

Mandatory training can play a useful role, but it must be accompanied by practical accountability measures, competent investigators and regular independent evaluation.

University leaders should also recognise that appointing women or members of minority groups to safeguarding positions does not automatically guarantee institutional independence.

Diversity can become symbolic when individuals appointed to represent vulnerable communities lack the authority, resources or organisational freedom necessary to challenge senior management.

This concern deserves consideration without assuming that safeguarding officers are inherently compromised or that their identities determine the quality of their work.

The decisive issue is whether these officials possess sufficient independence, professional support and authority to perform their responsibilities without improper interference.

Safeguarding offices should have clearly defined mandates, adequate funding, secure reporting lines and access to external review when senior administrators are implicated in a complaint.

Their performance should be assessed against transparent standards rather than their ability to protect the institution from embarrassment.

The Cornell case also demonstrates why universities should not treat reputational risk as the principal measure of a crisis.

When an institution concentrates primarily on preventing negative publicity, it risks turning the people who report harm into perceived threats to its standing rather than individuals entitled to fair treatment.

Such an approach can deepen mistrust, discourage future complaints and undermine the educational mission that the institution claims to defend.

A university’s reputation should ultimately depend on how responsibly it addresses difficult situations, not on whether it can prevent those situations from becoming public.

Donors, alumni and governing boards also have a role in encouraging accountability by asking whether safeguarding policies work in practice and whether complaints receive appropriate independent scrutiny.

Financial support should strengthen an institution’s ability to protect its community rather than create incentives to suppress uncomfortable information.

At the same time, universities must avoid responding to public pressure through rushed disciplinary decisions that compromise fair procedures or undermine the reliability of investigations.

Accountability requires a careful examination of evidence, proportionate action and a willingness to correct institutional failures when they are established.

Protests at Cornell, including demonstrations in Ithaca on October 13, 2026, illustrate how students, activists and members of the university community can use collective action to demand answers when confidence in internal processes deteriorates.

Such mobilisation can draw attention to concerns that might otherwise remain confined to administrative offices, although public campaigns should also respect due process and the privacy of those directly involved.

Independent survivor-support organisations, legal assistance providers and trained counsellors can offer additional routes to help when students feel unable to rely exclusively on their universities.

These external support networks are particularly important because no single institution should have complete control over the information, assistance and remedies available to someone reporting sexual violence.

However, external systems must be properly resourced and accessible, especially for students who cannot afford private legal representation or professional counselling.

Universities should establish clear referral arrangements with qualified external organisations and ensure that students understand the available choices without being pressured into a particular course of action.

They should also review fraternity oversight, campus security arrangements and alcohol-related safeguarding policies where relevant, while recognising that banning parties alone cannot resolve the underlying problem of sexual violence.

Preventive measures must address consent, coercion, power imbalances, bystander responsibility and the consequences of misconduct.

They must also communicate that responsibility for sexual violence lies with the person who commits it, not with the survivor’s clothing, alcohol consumption, social relationships or decision to attend a particular event.

For Malawi and other countries, the debate offers an important opportunity to examine how universities and colleges respond to reports of sexual harassment, assault and other forms of abuse.

Educational institutions should have accessible complaint procedures, confidential counselling, clearly designated safeguarding personnel and referral pathways to appropriate health, legal and law-enforcement services.

Students should know where to seek help, what protections are available and how to challenge a complaint-handling process that appears unfair or ineffective.

Institutional policies should also recognise that survivors may need academic accommodations, protection from retaliation and reasonable flexibility while they seek assistance or participate in an investigation.

These measures should be developed in accordance with applicable national laws, student rights and fair disciplinary procedures.

University governing councils, education authorities and independent oversight bodies should periodically evaluate whether safeguarding policies are working rather than assuming that written rules guarantee effective protection.

The broader lesson is that institutional accountability must be demonstrated through action, not merely expressed through official statements.

When a student reports sexual violence, the institution’s responsibility is not to guarantee a particular verdict but to provide a fair, timely and credible process that takes the complaint seriously and protects the rights and dignity of everyone involved.

When that responsibility is neglected, the damage can extend beyond the individual case, weakening trust in university leadership and discouraging others from seeking help.

The Cornell controversy should therefore be understood not simply as a dispute involving one former student and one university but as a warning about the dangers of allowing institutional self-preservation to overshadow the pursuit of justice.

Universities cannot credibly claim to prepare young people for responsible citizenship while failing to examine whether their own systems provide safety, fairness and accountability.

The ultimate test of a university’s commitment to its students is not how confidently it advertises a safe campus but how it responds when someone reports that the promise of safety has been broken.

If universities want public trust, they must make reporting accessible, investigations impartial, support meaningful and institutional failures subject to independent scrutiny.

Justice must never be reduced to a public-relations exercise, and protecting an institution’s name must never become more important than protecting the dignity, rights and educational future of the people entrusted to its care.