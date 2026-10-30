Airtel Malawi aids 20 varsity students with 4G routers, year free subscription

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Airtel Malawi Plc on Thursday, October 29, 2026 donated 4G routers with one year of free unlimited internet to 20 university students who participated in the four-day National Cybersecurity Drills and Conference.

Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) organised the a four-day session at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in the capital Lilongwe.

Speaking after the donation, Airtel Malawi head of corporate communications and CSR Steve Kapoloma said the donation will support digital learning.

“At Airtel, we believe that the future of this country depends on how knowledgeable and skilled our youths are in managing problems and creating opportunities through technology. That is why we are empowering them with connectivity and tools to enable them to learn more,” he said.

Macra director general Mayamiko Nkoloma thanked Airtel for the donation, saying it will help students improve their skills through online research.

“Data is an issue with youths. But with free internet, it will help the students to sharpen their skills by researching more on the internet,” he said.

Airtel Malawi Plc has provided support valued at MK22.6 million towards advancing digital learning and cybersecurity education in Malawi.

Initiative supports cybersecurity talent and strengthens digital learning in

higher education

The support included MK10 million towards the successful hosting of the cyber security conference, alongside the provision of 4G routers and one year of unlimited internet connectivity for 20 outstanding university students, equipping them with the tools and connectivity needed to further their studies, research and skills development in cybersecurity and other digital disciplines.

The students were selected by MACRA from the top five teams that excelled in the

National Cybersecurity Competition held during the National Cybersecurity Drill and

Conference 2026, which brought together participants from 15 universities across

Malawi.

The beneficiaries were drawn from Mzuzu University, the Lilongwe University of

Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR), Blantyre International University, the University of Malawi and Daeyang University.

The support is intended to help the students continue building their cybersecurity

knowledge, digital skills and innovation capabilities beyond the competition.

The initiative forms part of Airtel Malawi’s broader commitment to advancing digital

inclusion, supporting technology education and nurturing the next generation of digital

talent in Malawi.