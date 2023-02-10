Airtel Malawi in support of Mzimba needy students



By Phillip Pasula

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Airtel Malawi Plc in partnership with two Wheels to School Project on Wednesday donated bicycles, school bags, text books and reusable sanitary pads at Mnjiri Community Day Secondary School in Mzimba.

The two sides launched the MK6.4 million project in 2020 with an aim of improving secondary school access, helping students excel in their studies and complete their education successfully.

The project focuses on the mobility and financial constraints faced by secondary school students accessing education in rural areas across Malawi by providing them with bicycles, school bags, notebooks and paying their school fees.

100 top performing students from 10 government secondary schools across Malawi were selected for support under this project and 50 students have so far benefitted from 2 Wheels to School Project.

Since the project was launched including donations have been made at Kadabwako CDSS in Nsanje, Madziabango CDSS in Blantyre, Chankhomi CDSS in Rumphi, Chikonde CDSS in Neno and Mpherere CDSS in Ntchisi.

Speaking to Maravi Post after presenting the donation at Mnjiri CDSS, Corporate Social Responsibility Lead for Airtel Malawi Plc, Veronica Misomali, said Airtel Malawi Plc is passionate about the education of a needy student in Malawi.

“We have been to five schools and this is our sixth school. We have four remaining; one in the northern region and three in the central region. Education is one thing that we are passionate about.

“We wouldn’t want any child that is sharp in the head to be left out of education simply because they are having trouble getting to the school or paying their school fees,” explained Misomali.

Mcneil Mkandawire, a Form 4 beneficiary from Mnjiri CDSS said the donation was timely.

“These bags are going to help us protect our books since this is rainy season. The bicycles will help some of us to be punctual for classes since some of us come from very far,” remarked Mkandawire.

Headteacher for Mnjiri CDSS, Edward Luhanga, said the donation will go a long way in supporting the education of the students.

“Most of the students are commuters and the bicycles will help them to be punctual for their classes because they come from far. Notebooks are also very important for their exercises and notes. We thank Airtel and 2 Wheels to School very much for this donation.

“The biggest challenge for our students is fees. As we speak, many of them have been sent back home because they haven’t paid school fees and if there are other companies that can emulate the gesture by Airtel, they are very much welcome,” remarked Luhanga.

Airtel will continue to make donations to the four remaining schools in the next few months.

The remaining schools are Thunditi CDSS in Karonga, Mitundu CDSS in Lilongwe, Mauni CDSS in Dowa and Mtakataka CDSS in Dedza.

