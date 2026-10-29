Andela, OpenAI and Miva Open University Bring 200 Engineers Together to Build AI-Powered Learning Solutions

Part of the pan-African Codex Champions Series, the Lagos showcase demonstrates how applied Codex learning translates into real-world solutions, following a 36-percentage-point gain in assessed engineering proficiency.

LAGOS, Nigeria, 29 October 2026 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/ – Andela, the enterprise AI adoption and delivery partner helping organizations realize measurable value from AI, partnered with OpenAI and Miva Open University to bring together 200 developers and engineers for Codex in Action: Engineering the Future of Learning with AI, powered by OpenAI Academy.

Held on October 28 at Lagos’s Civic Centre on the sidelines of TechCabal’s Moonshot 2026, the event showcased AI-powered solutions designed to address real challenges in education and lifelong learning. The initiative brought together 100 Miva developers and 100 senior Andela engineers, connecting applied learning with hands-on engineering to move from AI proficiency to practical problem-solving.

The showcase concluded a three-week agentic development journey. Selected from more than 1,000 applicants, 100 Miva developers trained in OpenAI Codex before collaborating with senior Andela engineers to build solutions addressing specific learning needs.

The broader Codex learning initiative also demonstrated measurable progress in agentic engineering proficiency. Following two weeks of applied learning, 200 senior developers improved their assessed proficiency by 36 percentage points over their baseline.

From applied learning to real-world solutions

The projects presented in Lagos demonstrated what becomes possible when developers move beyond learning AI tools to applying them to real challenges.

Taking first place was “Coteacher,” a working prototype developed by Miva student Esih Egwurube, putting his OpenAI Codex learning into practice. The platform gives students a second chance at classroom lessons by turning a single teacher recording into personalized versions based on each learner’s needs and learning history. With teacher approval, students can download lessons for offline access, get alternative explanations or activities when they’re stuck, and pick up where they left off. When online, they can also access an OpenAI-powered voice tutor, with progress synced back to the teacher.

“The Codex training changed my entire workflow,” said Egwurube. “Beyond the technical learning, this experience allowed me to tackle meaningful challenges and to translate that knowledge into real-world solutions that create measurable impact.”

“This is what effective AI adoption looks like: developers building proficiency through applied learning and then putting those capabilities to work on real problems,” said Kate Woska, VP, Africa, Middle East & Impact Partnerships at Andela. “By combining OpenAI Codex with the experience and guidance of Andela’s senior engineers, we’re helping developers move beyond experimentation to build tangible solutions. It’s the same connection between AI adoption and delivery that we help enterprises make.”

Building the next generation of AI engineering capabilities

The initiative comes as AI reshapes the skills engineers need. Andela’s Emerging Skills Research, which analyzed 47,101 Fortune 500 technical job postings, identified new combinations of engineering capabilities emerging faster than traditional job titles can keep up.

Among postings associated with OpenAI technologies, the research identified growing demand for capabilities such as agent orchestration and LLM evaluation and serving. These findings reinforce the importance of developing practical AI engineering proficiency alongside the experience to design, build, and deliver complex AI-powered systems.

For Andela, the Codex Champions Series brings this approach to life: assessment-led learning, applied engineering experience, and hands-on solution development to help developers translate AI capabilities into meaningful outcomes.

Lagos marks the second chapter of the pan-African Codex Champions Series, following its inaugural edition in Nairobi, Kenya. The initiative will continue in Cape Town, South Africa, on November 15, with a further gathering planned alongside the OpenAI Forum. Together, these engagements aim to strengthen AI engineering capabilities across Africa.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Andela

About Andela

Andela is the AI adoption and delivery partner for global enterprises, helping organizations realize measurable value from their AI investments. To accelerate adoption, Andela assesses teams’ agentic engineering proficiency and develops the skills, judgment, and practices engineers need to work effectively with AI.

To deliver AI in production, the company designs, builds, and deploys enterprise-ready AI systems, along with the technology and data foundations required to scale them securely and cost-effectively. Its work spans leading AI development platforms, including Claude Code, GitHub Copilot, and OpenAI Codex.

Andela is trusted by CIOs and CTOs at global enterprises, including Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson, American Express, Spotify, and GitHub. For more information, visit andela.com.

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