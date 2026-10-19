TFM supports IPMM lake conference with MK10m

The Thom Frank Mpinganjira (TFM) Centre of Excellence has donated K10 million to the Institute of People Management Malawi (IPMM) towards its 2026 Annual Lakeshore Conference, scheduled for October 21 to 23, 2026 in Mangochi.

The conference, to run under the theme ‘Future-Ready: Building Talent for the Malawian Digital and Green Economy’, will attract more than 600 delegates from organisations across Malawi, with presenters from outside the country expected to share expertise in human resource management.

Business Development and Marketing Manager for TFM Centre of Excellence, Wathu Nseula, said the sponsorship reflects a shared commitment to developing people and strengthening institutions.

“Our broader purpose is to create leaders who will develop the future of Malawi, Africa and the world. We cannot achieve this in isolation,” she said.

Nseula said effective people management helps organisations recruit suitable employees, develop talent and improve performance.

“We believe in the development of human capital because that is how our country can progress and grow as a nation,” she added.

IPMM Executive Council Member and Marketing Committee Chairperson Limbani Chakhoma said the contribution would support preparations for and the successful delivery of the conference.

“We are very grateful to TFM for this support. It is going to help us a lot in the preparation as well as the execution of our programme,” he said.

Chakhoma said the conference would provide a platform for practitioners to exchange ideas, gain professional skills and learn from local and international presenters.

“One of the issues that is very much upcoming nowadays is digitisation. We want to make sure that practitioners in the human resource management field are also well equipped in this area,” he said.