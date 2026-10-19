Zimbabwe-Zambia Energy Projects Summit returns to Livingstone for third edition

LIVINGSTONE, Zambia, 19 October 2026 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/ – The Zimbabwe-Zambia Energy Projects Summit (Zim-Zam) returns to the Radisson Blu Mosi-Oa-Tunya in Livingstone from 3 – 5 November 2026 for its third edition, with investment, projects and delivery across the two markets at the centre of the programme.

Organised by EnergyNet, the Summit runs under the theme “Celebrating How Zambia and Zimbabwe Have Unlocked FDI Through Connectivity, Credibility and Cooperation,” reflecting the progress made since Zim-Zam first launched in 2024.

Much of the investment now reaching both countries has followed growing industrial demand for reliable power. Copperbelt Energy Corporation financed the second phase of Itimpi through a green bond programme on local capital markets, while First Quantum Minerals is working with independent power producers to supply its Zambian mining operations.

Zimbabwe has also opened greater space for private participation, with ZESA Holdings reporting 635MW of private generation under construction and a further 730MW progressing towards financial close. In Livingstone, the focus turns to what comes next: from new generation supporting mining and industry to the transmission infrastructure and interconnectors carrying power across both countries and into the Southern African Power Pool. Lumwana Super Pit, the Kansanshi S3 expansion, Chisamba Solar and Kariba Floating Solar are among the projects set to inform discussions, alongside project pipeline presentations from Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Leading those conversations will be H.E. Honourable July Moyo, Zimbabwe’s Minister of Energy and Power Development; H.E. Honourable Dr Gilbert Siame, Minister of Green Economy & Environment, Zambia; Mulele Mulele, Permanent Secretary, Economic Management & Finance, Ministry of Finance & National Planning, Zambia; Arnold Simwamba, Permanent Secretary, Electricity, Ministry of Energy, Zambia; Cornwell Muleya, CEO, Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), Zambia; Cletus Nyachowe, Group CEO, ZESA Holdings and Simbarashe Pasipamire, Electricity Market Analyst, Southern African Power Pool.

They will be joined by investment and private-sector participants including Omar Jabri, Head of Business Development Africa, Private Infrastructure Development Group; Jason De Carteret, CEO, Solarcentury Africa; Monie Captan, Deputy CEO, West Africa, Petrodex and Sipho Phiri, Chairman, Kwama Energy & Executive Chairman, Western Power Company as the programme examines the financing structures and partnerships that could move the next pipeline of projects towards construction.

Copperbelt Energy Corporation joins as Country Host, with Petrodex as Summit Sponsor, Bowmans and Standard Bank as Lead Sponsors, Soleos as Sponsor and Metmin and Modaso Energy as Associate Sponsors.

“Southern Africa is proving that interconnection through SAPP and a credible, investor-friendly regulatory environment translate directly into deal flow. Across the region, projects are reaching financial close, lenders are backing new offtake models and private capital is moving into transmission and trading. The Zimbabwe-Zambia Energy Projects Summit brings together the governments, utilities, financiers and developers behind that progress, giving us all the chance to celebrate what has been achieved and to plan for more of it. Bowmans is proud to sponsor the summit and to be alongside our clients making these transactions happen.” – Aleem Tharani, Partner at Bowmans

“Regional integration is essential to unlocking Africa’s full power and renewable-energy potential. Stronger cross-border transmission networks and coordinated markets will allow countries to share diverse energy resources and improve the region’s energy supply. This can in-turn attract long-term investment. This event has continued to enable meaningful engagement between public- and private-sector stakeholders who share our commitment to driving growth across Africa. By aligning regulation, planning and infrastructure development, we can accelerate the delivery of reliable, affordable and cleaner power to support inclusive economic growth,” – Sherrill Byrne, Head Project Finance in Energy and Infrastructure at Standard Bank Corporate and Investment Banking

“Zambia and Zimbabwe are at a critical moment in their energy development. The urgent need to diversify away from climate-vulnerable hydro towards solar and hybrid solutions, combined with bold regulatory reforms in open access, wheeling and private sector participation, has positioned both countries as compelling investment destinations. Zim-Zam is about turning that momentum into action. We need to move beyond discussions to unlocking FDI, de-risking IPP frameworks and accelerating bankable projects and cross-border infrastructure. The opportunity is clear, but the priority now must be delivery.” – Abdoulaye Sylla, Group Deputy Director for Africa at EnergyNet

Zim-Zam returns to Livingstone this November as both markets look to build on recent reform and investment and move the next generation of energy projects towards delivery.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of EnergyNets Limited

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