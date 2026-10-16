Zimbabwe, Zambia emerge as final two contenders to host 2027 Youth Connect Africa Summit

HARARE-(MaraviPost)-Zimbabwe has moved a step closer to hosting Africa’s premier youth summit after making the final shortlist alongside Zambia, advancing from an initial field of five bidding countries.

A Rwandan technical delegation is currently assessing Zimbabwe’s preparedness, with a focus on conference infrastructure, accommodation, digital connectivity and security.

Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training Minister Tino Machakaire said hosting the summit would provide an opportunity to showcase Zimbabwean innovation, youth enterprises and investment opportunities while linking young people to continental markets.

UNDP Resident Representative Dr Ayodele Odusola described the bid as a major opportunity to connect Zimbabwean youths with policymakers, investors, entrepreneurs and development partners from across Africa.

Youth Connect Africa Hub representative Patient Ndizeye confirmed that Zimbabwe and Zambia are the last countries remaining in the race.

Ndizeye said the successful bidder is set to be announced at the 2026 summit in Rwanda.

If successful, Zimbabwe will host one of Africa’s flagship youth platforms, strengthening opportunities for young innovators and entrepreneurs to engage regional markets and development partners, and positioning Harare as a hub for youth-led continental dialogue.

YouthConnekt Africa is a pan-African youth initiative co-created by the Government of Rwanda and the United Nations Development Programme.

Initially launched in Rwanda in 2012 as a national programme to address youth unemployment, it was scaled into a continent-wide movement in 2017. Today it operates in more than 30 African countries through national chapters.

The initiative connects young people with skills, financing, networks and market opportunities, with a focus on entrepreneurship, digital innovation, employment creation and civic participation.

Its flagship event is the annual YouthConnekt Africa Summit, a high-level gathering that brings together thousands of delegates including young innovators, entrepreneurs, policymakers, heads of state, investors and development partners.

The summit serves as a platform for sharing ideas, showcasing youth-led solutions, launching partnerships and mobilizing investment for Africa’s youth economy, and it rotates among African host nations.