Beira Corridor Forum Calls for Stronger Regional Partnerships to Secure Southern Africa’s Energy Future

Forum highlights rising regional fuel demand, infrastructure investment and cross-border collaboration as critical to strengthening energy security and economic growth.

XLIVINGSTONE, Zambia, 30 OCTOBER 2026 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/ – The Beira Corridor Forum 2026, convened by Companhia do Pipeline Moçambique-Zimbabwe (CPMZ), concluded in Livingstone, Zambia, with a call for stronger regional cooperation, coordinated infrastructure investment and strategic partnerships to strengthen fuel security and support economic growth across Southern Africa.

Held on 27 October at the Radisson Blu Mosi-Oa-Tunya Livingstone Resort, the forum brought together government representatives, policymakers, regulators, investors, financial institutions, infrastructure operators and industry leaders to examine the Beira Corridor’s strategic role in supplying fuel to Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Botswana and the Katanga region of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Discussions focused on strengthening the corridor’s competitiveness, diversifying regional fuel supply routes, and ensuring that infrastructure development translates into tangible economic benefits for the markets it serves.

Expanding Infrastructure to Meet Growing Regional Demand

A central focus was CPMZ’s ongoing expansion of the Beira–Feruka pipeline, which will increase annual transportation capacity from three million to five million cubic metres by December 2027. The investment includes two additional pumping stations and represents a significant step towards accommodating growing fuel demand across Southern Africa.

Patrick Dias da Cunha, Board Member and Managing Director of CPMZ, highlighted the importance of long-term investment and the company’s partnerships with the governments of Mozambique and Zimbabwe in advancing regional energy integration.

“Our strong partnerships with the governments of Mozambique and Zimbabwe have been fundamental to CPMZ’s success and our shared vision of developing the Beira Corridor into an integrated regional energy supply route. By strengthening infrastructure and working closely with our regional partners, we aim to position Harare as a fuel distribution hub serving neighbouring markets, including Zambia, Malawi, Botswana and the DRC. Our priority is to translate these investments into practical benefits for the economies and communities that depend on reliable fuel supply,” said Dias da Cunha.

Market Outlook Points to Sustained Fuel Demand Growth

Presenting a market outlook titled Security of Supply in a Volatile Environment: Supporting the Growth of Fuel Demand in Southern Africa, Daniel Evans, Vice-President at S&P Global Energy, highlighted the region’s growing demand for refined petroleum products.

According to S&P Global Energy’s projections, fuel demand within the Beira Supply Zone is expected to increase by approximately 35%, equivalent to an additional four million cubic metres, over the next decade, with further growth anticipated beyond this period.

Evans also noted that Africa remains the only region where S&P Global Energy projects fuel demand growth for decades to come across all its scenarios, reinforcing the importance of long-term infrastructure planning, supply diversification and investment in regional energy logistics.

Strengthening Zambia’s Energy Security and Regional Connectivity

Professor Ephraim Kabunda Munshifwa, Permanent Secretary – Energy at Zambia’s Ministry of Energy, emphasised the importance of dependable fuel supplies in supporting Zambia’s mining, agriculture, manufacturing and transport sectors.

“As a land-linked country, Zambia depends on efficient and diversified connections to regional seaports. A stronger Beira Corridor can widen our fuel supply options, improve reliability and support the competitiveness of our industries. However, increased pipeline capacity must be complemented by coordinated investment in storage, transport infrastructure and efficient border procedures to ensure that the benefits reach the businesses and communities that depend on these supplies,” said Professor Munshifwa.

He welcomed CPMZ’s expansion programme and called for greater cooperation between Zambia, Mozambique and Zimbabwe, supported by transparent regulation, efficient logistics and commercially sustainable investment.

Turning Infrastructure Investment into Economic Opportunity

Delivering the keynote address, Osam Iyahen of Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) emphasised that the corridor’s long-term success should be measured not only by increased fuel transportation capacity but also by the economic opportunities it creates.

“The future of Africa’s economic corridors will depend as much on the partnerships connecting our infrastructure as on the infrastructure itself,” said Iyahen.

He called for stronger cross-border coordination, integrated infrastructure planning, engagement with major industrial customers and investment in complementary logistics and industrial facilities.

From Dialogue to Concrete Action

Eng. Chinguane Mabote, Secretary of State at Mozambique’s Ministry of Transport and Logistics, called for the forum’s discussions to be turned into concrete commitments. “The value of this meeting will be measured not only by the quality of the discussions, but by our ability to follow through on the opportunities identified and the recommendations made,” said Mabote.

He stressed that pipeline expansion must be matched by improvements in port, storage and distribution capacity, supported by public-private partnerships. He also highlighted that the corridor’s competitiveness depends on lower logistics costs, shorter waiting times and reliable services, underpinned by closer coordination between Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Zambia and their regional partners.

The forum concluded with a shared emphasis on translating dialogue into practical collaboration, strengthening regional supply chains and advancing the Beira Corridor as a competitive fuel supply option for Southern Africa.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of CPMZ

About CPMZ

Companhia do Pipeline Moçambique Zimbabwe (CPMZ) is a pipeline infrastructure company supporting the transportation of petroleum products through the Beira Corridor. Its operations contribute to fuel supply connectivity between Mozambique, Zimbabwe and markets in the Southern African hinterland. https://cpmz.co.mz/en/

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