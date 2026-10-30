Chivayo’s death report ready

HARARE-(MaraviPost)-Zimbabwe’s aviation regulator is any time from now expected to publish its first official findings into the helicopter crash that killed controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo, his wife and three others.

Today, October 30, marks thirty days since the crash – the deadline under international aviation rules for a preliminary report.

Under Annex 13 of the Convention on International Civil Aviation and Zimbabwe’s Civil Aviation Act, investigators are required to publish an initial report within 30 days of a fatal accident. It does not establish the final cause, but sets out the facts of what happened.

Information Minister Zhemu Soda confirmed on early this month after a Cabinet meeting that the clock is running.

“A preliminary report will be expected in 30 days of the accident, in line with international investigation standards,” Soda said.

He said preliminary work at the crash site has been completed and the wreckage has been moved to Charles Prince Airport outside Harare “to allow for detailed forensic examination including by international experts.”

The minister said the report will examine four things: the wreckage itself, the weather conditions, maintenance records, and records relating to the operator and the crew.

The crash

The Bell 430 helicopter, registered in Zimbabwe as Z-PED and operated by Sky Helicopters Private Limited, went down at around 5pm on September 30 at Kudenga Farm in Waddilove, Marondera, Mashonaland East.

It was flying from Chivayo’s rural home in Gandami village in Chikomba district to Marondera, en route to Harare, when it crashed in misty conditions, according to the government.

All five on board died:

Wicknell Chivayo

His wife Lucy Muteke

Her security aide Senelisiwe Magagula

Pilots Calvin Soda and Courage Mutavirwa

The helicopter is registered to Valley Seeds Private Limited.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe said early evidence suggested the tail struck the ground first, causing fuel to spill and ignite a fire that burned the grass around the wreckage.

Investigators have recovered the black box intact. It is being analysed to reconstruct altitude, speed, engine performance, weather and radio communications in the final moments.

Why this report matters

A key focus is whether the pilots lost their bearings in poor visibility. Investigators are examining whether the aircraft flew into a dark cloud bank, triggering spatial disorientation – where the brain receives conflicting signals and a pilot can no longer tell up from down. It accounts for 5% to 10% of general aviation accidents globally, and 90% of those are fatal.

Chivayo, 44, was one of Zimbabwe’s most high-profile and divisive businessmen, known for his flamboyant displays of wealth, luxury cars and cash gifts to churches, musicians and football clubs, as well as his closeness to the ruling Zanu-PF party.

The government said further updates will be given “as the nation mourns together with the bereaved families on this tragic and sad loss.”

With the 30-day mark now reached, the preliminary report is expected imminently.