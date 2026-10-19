“Fleeing abroad for crimes won’t save you”-Zambian Presidency tells fugitives after JJ Banda capture

LUSAKA–(MaraviPost)-Zambian State House has warned that exile offers no protection from the law after fugitive former lawmaker Emmanuel “JJ” Banda was captured in Mozambique and smuggled back into Zambia in a covert joint security operation.

Banda, former Petauke Central legislator and one of Zambia’s most wanted men, was apprehended on Wednesday night, 15 October, in a small border town in Mozambique where he had set up a makeshift studio for his anti-government Facebook broadcasts.

State House Special Assistant for Legal Affairs Christopher Mundia said the arrest ends the illusion that crossing borders puts fugitives beyond reach.

“When individuals retreat beyond borders, hiding behind screens and distance, to hurl insults, attempt to radicalise citizens, incite violence, and wish harm upon our Head of State, they mistake physical distance for immunity,” Mundia said.

“But accountability is not bound by geography, and the long arm of the law eventually catches up with those who weaponize the digital space.”

He added: “The apprehension of former Petauke Member of Parliament Emmanuel Jay Jay Banda is welcome and is a stark reminder of a fundamental truth: digital spaces are not lawless frontiers where words carry no consequence.”

According to News Diggers and The People’s Brief, Banda was tracked by State security agents after months of hiding in Zimbabwe and later Mozambique to evade dragnets.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mulambo Haimbe had hinted in Parliament a day earlier that extensive operations were underway for high-profile fugitives.

The operation happened around 19:00 hours. Opposition figure and former Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba confirmed the capture live: “Three vehicles pulled up at his hideout and took him.”

Sources said Banda was grabbed while on a phone call outside a boarding house. He tried to run but was “neutralised” – a term security agencies use to mean subdued – and driven across the border the same night.

For almost 24 hours government stayed silent. Home Affairs Permanent Secretary Dickson Matembo initially said there was no confirmation.

That ended on Friday when Police spokesperson Chipo Kaitisha confirmed: “Former Petauke Member of Parliament, Emmanuel Jay Banda, has been apprehended. He is currently in the country awaiting formal arrest and charging.”

Banda, 40, has been on the run since 4 August 2024 when he escaped from Chipata General Hospital through a toilet window while under guard by police and correctional officers. He had been arrested in June 2024 on aggravated robbery and attempted murder charges.

After his escape, Government placed a K2 million bounty on him and revoked his passport. Speaker Nelly Mutti declared his seat vacant in November 2024.

From exile, branding himself “Jay Miracle”, Banda hurled insults and tribally charged threats against President Hakainde Hichilema, claiming the President would not finish his term.

Mundia said that crossed from criticism to criminality.

“Every Zambian citizen has the inalienable right to criticise their government. That sacred right must never be abused to commit some of the most abhorrent crimes. When political discourse transforms into threats of mass murder, bloodshed and death, it ceases to be politics; it becomes criminality.”

He concluded: “No matter the method, no matter the distance, and no matter how clever one thinks they are behind a keyboard, the truth always catches up. You will be found. You will be charged. You will be prosecuted, and you will face the full weight of the Law.”

Vice President Mutale Nalumango also warned in Parliament that threatening the President is a criminal offence and that harbouring fugitives has legal consequences.

Banda, now held at a secure facility in Lusaka, faces his original charges plus expected new charges of hate speech, incitement, cyber harassment and threatening the Head of State.