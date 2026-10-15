Zimbabwean police put Zambian fugitives on wanted list

HARARE-(MaraviPost)-The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has placed five Zambian fugitives on its wanted list and appealed to the public for information on their whereabouts.

In a press statement dated 14th October 2026, the ZRP said it is working through its Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters with the Zambia Police Service to strengthen cross-border cooperation and combat transnational crime in the region.

The police said the five individuals are wanted by Zambian authorities in connection with separate serious offences, including aggravated robbery, theft and cybercrime, and are believed to be hiding in Zimbabwe.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is assisting with inquiries relating to five fugitives who are wanted by the Zambia Police Service.

The individuals are believed to be in Zimbabwe and the Police are appealing to members of the public for any information which may assist in establishing their whereabouts and facilitate appropriate lawful action,” the statement said.

Those listed are:

1. Emmanuel “Jay Jay” Banda, wanted for aggravated robbery, attempts to murder and escaping from lawful custody.

2. Kaizar Peter Zulu, wanted for conversion of a motor vehicle, threatening violence and assault.

3. Enock Mwanza, wanted for unauthorised access to a computer system, unauthorised interference with a computer system and prohibition of cyber attack.

4. Robert Ng’uni, wanted for similar cybercrime-related offences of unauthorised access, unauthorised interface with a computer system and prohibition of cyber attack.

5. Susan Chileshe, also facing charges of unauthorised access, unauthorised interface and prohibition of cyber attack.

The ZRP has published photographs and details of the fugitives and urged anyone with information to report to the nearest police station or contact the National Complaints Desk on 0242 703631, via WhatsApp on 0712 800 197, or INTERPOL National Central Bureau Harare on +263242700099.

The public has been cautioned not to approach or confront the suspects.

ZRP said it remains committed to strengthening cooperation with regional and international law enforcement partners in preventing and combating transnational organised crime.

The development comes amid increased police collaboration in Southern Africa under the Southern African Regional Police Chiefs Cooperation Organisation (SARPCCO) and INTERPOL frameworks to track fugitives across borders.