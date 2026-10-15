Airtel Malawi celebrates Mother’s Day by championing women’s growth, leadership, recognition

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Airtel Malawi on Wednesday joined the nation in commemorating Mother’s Day, the company reaffirms its commitment to creating a workplace where women can learn, lead, grow and thrive.

The event took place at Woodlands in Lilongwe also happened in Blantyre and Mzuzu.

Through continuous investment in employee development, career advancement, recognition and wellbeing, Airtel Malawi says it continues to position itself as one of the country’s employers of choice.

Managing Director Aashish Dutt said:

“Today, we celebrate the incredible women of Airtel Malawi. A mother’s influence reaches far beyond the home; it shapes the people who shape the world. A mother is often our first teacher, our first champion, and the person who believes in us before we know how to believe in ourselves.”

Dutt said in continuous learning and development, Airtel Malawi invests in developing talent and preparing employees for the future through structured learning programmes and international exposure.

He added, “This is why as Airtel Malawi, we offer our female employees the opportunity to learn continuously, grow their careers, be recognised for their top performance, and have a voice in the organisation,” said Aashish Dutt.

“As Airtel Malawi joins the nation in commemorating Mother’s Day, the company is reaffirming its commitment to creating a workplace where women can learn, lead, grow and thrive. Through continuous investment in employee development, career advancement, recognition and wellbeing, Airtel Malawi continues to position itself as one of the country’s employers of choice.

Continuous Learning and Development

Airtel Malawi invests significantly in developing talent and preparing employees for the future through structured learning programmes and international exposure.

211 employees are enrolled on Airtel Academy, the company’s digital learning platform.

Employees completed 3,241 certified courses in the past year.

A total of 3,924 learning hours were recorded.

Training programmes focus on artificial intelligence, digital skills, leadership and professional development.

50 employees are currently enrolled in the Thriversity Leadership Programme.

Employees benefit from international training and development opportunities in countries such as Kenya, Dubai and India.

These initiatives ensure employees remain competitive, future-ready and equipped for leadership opportunities.

Employee Retention and Career Growth

Airtel Malawi provides employees with meaningful opportunities to build long-term careers and advance within the organisation.

The company’s average employee tenure is seven years.

16 employees were promoted in the past year.

Nine employees made internal career moves across different functions.

Female employees have progressed from intern and entry positions to executive leadership roles i.e. Thokozani Kamkondo-Sande, Managing Director Airtel Money and Ellen Pensulo, Acting Marketing Director, Airtel Malawi.

Many employees choose to build their careers within the Airtel Group.

The organisation’s strong retention levels demonstrate a workplace culture that values growth, development and employee success.

Recognition and Reward Culture

Airtel Malawi believes that recognising and rewarding excellence inspires high performance and employee engagement.

Between 20% and 30% of employees receive recognition through the Atsogo Awards Programme.

Airtel invests more than K40 million every quarter in employee recognition and rewards.

Top-performing employees receive awards exceeding K1 million.

40 employees were recognised through the Atsogo Awards Programme in the most recent quarter alone.

Exceptional performance is celebrated and rewarded across the organisation.

By recognising outstanding contributions, Airtel creates a culture where employees feel valued, motivated and empowered to perform at their best.