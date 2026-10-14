Muluzi contributes to African politics book

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi has contributed a chapter to a book examining why African liberation movements have failed to deliver better living conditions for the people they represent.

Speaking in an interview with MaraviPost, Muluzi clarified that he did not write the entire book but contributed to a collection of manuscripts from different African countries exploring the challenges facing liberation movements.

Titled Why Liberation Movements Fail: Perspectives from Across Africa, the book was published by Penguin Publishers, with Dr Greg Mills and Ray Hartley behind the publication.

Muluzi said the book examines why movements that fought for freedom across Africa have struggled to translate their historical achievements into improved living standards for their populations.

He explained that the book is available in hard copy in bookshops outside Malawi, particularly Exclusive Books and may also be purchased online.

The UDF president expressed hope that bookshops in Malawi would stock the publication to enable more Malawians to access its discussions on African politics, leadership and governance.

Muluzi also clarified that he did not make any financial investment in publishing the book, explaining that his role was limited to contributing a chapter to the publication.

He further revealed that plans are underway to launch the book, although the country and programme for the event have not yet been finalised.

Looking ahead, Muluzi said he intends to contribute to more books, sharing his thoughts and experiences on issues affecting Malawi and the wider African continent.

The publication brings together perspectives from across Africa to examine the challenges liberation movements face in fulfilling the expectations of the people they once mobilised to fight for freedom.