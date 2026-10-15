Prophet Hara dares Malawians on reading culture

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Senior Prophet Justice Hara has dared Malawians to embrace reading culture for inspiration and knowledge acquisition.

Prophet Hara made the appeal on Wednesday night, October 14, 2026 when he launched four books at the Pearl Convention Centre in the capital Lilongwe.

The launch, which coincides with Hara’s birthday, follows last year’s unveiling of five publications, highlighting his continued efforts to share knowledge and life lessons beyond the pulpit.

Hara disclosed that his writing journey began in secondary school, with his books drawing inspiration from years of experience and insights intended to guide and inspire readers.

South Africa-based Pastor Khumbo Joram, founder of Holy Nation Church, is among those attending the launch brought together local and international guests.

The event also features performances by celebrated Malawian musicians Onesmas and Mlaka Maliro, adding an entertainment element to the literary celebration.

The launch highlights the role of books in sharing experiences, inspiring personal growth and promoting a reading culture among Malawians.

After the launch, the books were auctioned ranging from MK50, 000 to MK9 million.