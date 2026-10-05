Renowned RSA Pastor Joram eyes Prophet Hara’s books launch

‎LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The renowned South Africa’s pastor Khumbo Joram is poised to grace Prophet Justice Hara’s books launch.

With excitement building ahead of the event on October 14, 2026 in the capital Lilongwe Joram, a South Africa-based pastor who is the father and founder of Holy Nation Church, has confirmed to attend the much-anticipated books launch.

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‎Pastor Joram’s confirmation adds an international dimension to an event that is already attracting significant attention among church leaders, believers, authors and members of the public.

“I can’t wait to be part of this great occasion supporting my brother in a good course”, confirms Pastor Joram attendance to the Prophet Hara’s books launch while extending invitation to others globally.

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‎The book launch, which will coincide with Prophet Hara’s birthday, is expected to bring together prominent religious leaders, friends, family members, ministry partners and well-wishers from Malawi and beyond.

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Pastor Joram confirmation is expected to further raise the profile of the event, particularly because of his ministry leadership and long-standing involvement in Christian ministry.

The October 14 gathering is expected to be more than just a book launch.

Organisers anticipate a celebration of faith, leadership, friendship, ministry and the power of written knowledge

Senior Prophet Hara will launch four new books at the Pearl Convention Center in capital Lilongwe.

This follows last year’s impressive launch of five publications on his birthday.

The upcoming therefore event shows Prophet Hara’s ongoing commitment to sharing knowledge, faith, and personal reflections beyond the pulpit.

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‎Prophet Hara’s passion for authorship traces back to his secondary school days, reflecting a lifelong dedication to the written word.

Recognized for his humility and focus on service over personal recognition, those around him commend his efforts to preserve his ministry’s teachings and make them widely accessible to readers.

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‎Prophet Hara said the books represent part of a journey that began many years ago and which has continued alongside his ministry.

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‎“I started writing these books when I was still in secondary school. What we are seeing today is the result of many years of writing, learning, experience and commitment.

‎”Some of my Books were revelations and visions i received when i was at the University, My desire is that these books should not simply sit on people’s shelves, but should speak to people, inspire them and help them in their journey in life,” said Prophet Hara.

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‎The occasion promises to be an inspiring gathering that honors faith, literature, and Prophet Hara’s enduring journey of spiritual leadership.