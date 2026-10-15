Iran vows fighting as ships sink in Hormuz

TEHRAN-(Maravi Post)-Iran has vowed to continue fighting until the United States accepts its demands, as attacks on commercial vessels near the strategically important Strait of Hormuz intensify and threaten global energy supplies.

According to Al Jazeera published on Thursday, 15 October 2026, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Tehran was not seeking an endless war or prolonged negotiations but would continue fighting until Washington met its demands.

It also confirmed that two vessels had sunk near the Strait of Hormuz in separate incidents.

The developments come amid escalating tensions between Iran and the United States, with both sides maintaining competing claims over control of the critical shipping route.

Tehran says its actions are a response to American and Israeli attacks and restrictions on Iranian ports, while Washington insists that its forces and regional partners maintain control of the waterway.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most important maritime routes, carrying a substantial share of global crude oil and liquefied natural gas supplies.

Attacks on vessels have disrupted shipping movements, raising concerns about the security of international trade and energy markets.

Maritime tracking data cited in the report showed a sharp decline in oil shipments through the strait, with approximately 2.9 million barrels passing through on 11 October, compared with nearly 20.8 million barrels on 8 October.

Despite the security concerns, international oil prices fell during early Thursday trading. Brent crude dropped by 1.31 percent to $104.67 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate declined by 1.07 percent to $94.07.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has continued to suggest that the war could end soon, claiming Washington has taken control of the Strait of Hormuz.

However, the continued attacks on commercial shipping indicate that the security situation remains volatile.

The conflict is also generating wider regional consequences, with Japan advising against non-essential travel to Saudi Arabia following increased Houthi missile and drone attacks.

Separately, the International Committee of the Red Cross has warned that hospitals in Yemen are struggling to cope with growing casualties and shortages of essential medical supplies.

For countries dependent on imported fuel, including Malawi, prolonged instability around the Strait of Hormuz could increase shipping costs, complicate fuel procurement and place additional pressure on domestic transport prices and the cost of living.

The central question remains whether diplomatic negotiations can prevent further escalation or whether continued military confrontation will deepen the disruption to global trade and energy supplies.