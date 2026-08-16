Zimbabwe Boat Tragedy: Kariba RIDA accident death toll climbs to 80

By Lovemore Lubinda

KARIBA, Zimbabwe — The death toll from last week’s RIDA boat accident on Lake Kariba has risen to 80 after eight more bodies were recovered on Sunday, 16 August 2026, the Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed.

In an update issued at 1400 hours today, ZRP said recovery operations were continuing on the lake as search teams scoured a wider area for more missing passengers.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police advises the public that the death toll in the Kariba RIDA boat accident has increased to 80 following the recovery of eight more bodies on 16th August 2026,” the police statement read. “Recovery efforts are still in progress.”

What happened

The vessel, operated by RIDA, a government agency capsized on Lake Kariba last week under circumstances that are still under investigation. Initial reports indicated the boat was carrying passengers and cargo between lakeside communities, a common mode of transport for residents and traders who rely on the lake to move between Zimbabwe and Zambia.

Lake Kariba, the world’s largest man-made reservoir, straddles the border between Zimbabwe and Zambia and is a vital transport route for remote fishing and farming communities. However, safety concerns have persisted for years due to overloading, ageing vessels, and unpredictable weather.

Rescue teams comprising ZRP, Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA), navy divers, and community volunteers were deployed immediately after the accident. They have been working in difficult conditions, with strong currents and deep water hampering recovery efforts.

Identification and support

Police said families of those believed to be aboard the vessel should report to designated holding areas in Kariba for identification of the bodies recovered so far. Counselling services have also been made available to affected families.

“We urge members of the public with relatives who were on the boat to cooperate with police and health officials at the identification centers,” ZRP said.

The government has not yet released an official passenger manifest. Local leaders say the actual number of people on board may have been higher than initially recorded, as informal travel on lake vessels often goes unregistered.

Wider safety concerns

The disaster has renewed calls for stricter regulation of lake transport in the Kariba region. Transport authorities and traditional leaders have repeatedly warned operators against overloading and sailing in bad weather, but enforcement remains a challenge in remote areas.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s office expressed condolences to the bereaved families last week and directed government agencies to assist with the recovery and support operations. The Ministry of Transport is expected to launch a formal inquiry into the cause of the accident once recovery is complete.

Regional body SADC has also been briefed, given that Lake Kariba is a shared resource and cross-border traffic is common.

What happens next

ZRP said divers would continue searching through the weekend and into next week. Weather permitting, sonar equipment is being used to locate the main wreckage and any remaining bodies trapped inside.

The police said a final update would be issued once all recovery operations conclude and a full list of victims is compiled.

For many families in Kariba and surrounding districts, the wait continues. The lake, which provides livelihoods through fishing and tourism, has once again become a site of mourning.

As of 1400 hours today, authorities confirmed 80 confirmed deaths, with the search for others still ongoing.