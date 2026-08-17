Game Analysis: Cameroon’s experience prevails as Malawi’s Historic WAFCON dream ends in Silver

By Burnett Munthali

RABAT, Morocco — (MaraviPost) – Cameroon have defeated Malawi 3–0 in the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations final, bringing the Scorchers’ extraordinary debut campaign to an end but securing Malawi a historic silver medal in their first appearance at the continental championship.

The analysis is based on live observations and match updates from the WAFCON final in Rabat. The Scorchers entered the final carrying the hopes of an entire nation after an exceptional tournament run that saw them overcome several highly regarded opponents.

Cameroon’s quality decided the final

The final ultimately demonstrated the difference between two teams at different stages of their development. Cameroon arrived with considerable experience of major African tournaments and handled the pressure of the occasion more effectively.

The Indomitable Lionesses established their authority early, scoring three times and effectively taking the game away from Malawi within the opening stages.

Malawi struggled to reproduce the intensity, confidence and attacking fluidity that had carried them through their historic campaign.

The Scorchers lost their rhythm

One of the most noticeable problems was Malawi’s difficulty maintaining their normal playing rhythm.

The Scorchers frequently resorted to long balls instead of using short, controlled passes to build attacks from midfield. Many of those passes were inaccurate, allowing Cameroon to regain possession and immediately put Malawi under pressure.

The situation demanded patience, composure and ball retention, but Malawi often appeared rushed.

Cameroon closed down Malawi’s biggest threats

The Cameroonian defence also deserves considerable credit for neutralising Malawi’s attacking weapons.

Tabitha Chawinga was closely marked throughout the contest, leaving her with little opportunity to operate in the dangerous areas where she had caused problems for previous opponents.

Temwa Chawinga continued to fight and attempted to carry the attack forward, but Cameroon repeatedly closed her down before she could penetrate the defensive line.

The inability to give Malawi’s two principal attacking threats sufficient space significantly reduced the Scorchers’ offensive effectiveness.

Defensive concentration proved costly

Malawi also struggled with defensive marking. Cameroonian players were frequently allowed space, particularly after the Scorchers cleared the ball.

Rather than turning defensive recoveries into controlled attacks, Malawi often surrendered possession immediately, allowing Cameroon to recycle the ball and maintain pressure.

This was one of the clearest tactical differences between the two teams.

A better second half from Malawi

The Scorchers showed greater determination after the interval. Their defensive organisation improved and they attempted to push forward in search of a way back into the contest.

Temwa came close to scoring but failed to find the target, while Cameroon also missed opportunities to extend their advantage.

Possession remained relatively competitive, with Cameroon holding approximately 52% compared with Malawi’s 48%, but Malawi struggled to translate possession into clear scoring opportunities.

Onguene adds the final blow

One of the memorable moments of the final came when Gabrielle Onguene, appearing at her eighth WAFCON, scored what appeared to be Cameroon’s fourth goal.

However, the goal was subsequently ruled out, leaving the final score at Cameroon 3–0 Malawi.

The moment nevertheless underlined Cameroon’s attacking superiority and their ability to keep threatening until the final whistle.

A painful defeat, but a remarkable achievement

For Malawi, the defeat should not obscure what has been an extraordinary tournament.

The Scorchers were competing at the WAFCON for the first time and progressed all the way to the final. They defeated established African football nations along the way and secured their place among the continent’s elite women’s teams.

Today, however, they encountered a Cameroon side that was stronger, more experienced and better equipped to handle the pressure of a continental final.

Silver medal, golden achievement

The Scorchers will leave Morocco with silver medals, but their achievement is far greater than the colour of the medal suggests.

They have changed the perception of Malawian women’s football, given millions of Malawians something to celebrate and demonstrated that the country can compete with Africa’s strongest football nations.

Temwa Chawinga, Tabitha Chawinga and every member of the Malawi squad are heroes of this historic campaign.

They may not have lifted the trophy tonight, but they have lifted the spirit of a nation.

Cameroon 3–0 Malawi.

Champions Cameroon.

Silver medallists Malawi.

But for the Scorchers, this is only the beginning.